myMEDholiday.com Now Includes a Section of Industry-Wide Published Articles and Guides

While myMEDholiday.com already provides its readership with a vast array of information on hospitals, spas, and medical travel agencies, and offers other benefits such as an interface allowing direct access to doctors, a search engine so patients can choose facilities based on important criteria like language support or accreditation, and a blog that does its own reporting, this new feature adds another layer of knowledge and acts as a hub for what is going on in the world of medical travel.



A high-ranking editor at the company said, “Medical Tourism is booming and anyone struggling to afford treatment at home can use the information contained here to get acquainted with their healthcare options overseas. It’s like a one-stop shop for Medical Tourism resources; a place where patients considering a trip abroad for their medical needs can come to get the low-down.”



With the addition of these articles, myMEDholiday hopes to inform patients from around the world of everything they need to know about hospitals and other various health services providers in places like Thailand, Singapore, India, and Malaysia, where they can receive low-cost, high-quality treatment and enjoy safe, relaxing vacations simultaneously.



“These articles are the ultimate Medical Tourism guide, covering everything from the cost of care in medical holiday hotspots like Thailand and Singapore, to news about popular procedures like dental work and cosmetic surgery, to explanations of what Medical Tourism is exactly, and why you should consider it,” the editor added.



About mymedholiday.com

MyMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



To learn more visit - http://www.mymedholiday.com/