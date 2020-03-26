Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Medical Tourism Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Medical Tourism Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Medical Tourism.



According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Medical Tourism market may see a growth rate of 13.6%



This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bumrungrad International Hospital (Thailand), Asian Heart Institute (India), Apollo Hospitals (India), Prince Court Medical Centre (Malaysia), Gleneagles Hospital (Singapore), Min-Sheng General Hospital (Taiwan), Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital (Bangkok), Raffles Medical Group (Singapore), Clemenceau Medical Centre (Lebanon) and Bangkok Hospital (Thailand).



Medical tourism includes traveling to another country to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be offered in the travelers' home country. This treatment may include a wide array of medical services; however, the most frequently availed services include cardiovascular treatment, cancer treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, fertility treatment, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, and others. The global medical tourism market is driven by globalization as well as increasing healthcare costs in developed countries. High cost of medical treatment in developed nations and their availability at low price in other countries impel the market growth over the near future. Many governments around the globe have taken up several initiatives, to stimulate & improve medical tourism in their respective nations, to improve patient quality care so as to boost the market. Many nations recorded noteworthy economic development potential in the emergent field of medical tourism.



Market Drivers

- Availability as well as affordable of quality care

- Accessible information & care

Restraints

- Problems associated with travel, availability, language barriers, documentation, & VISA approval issues

- Restricted coverage & lengthy fractional reimbursement by payers

Opportunities

- Widespread hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions

Challenges

- Ethical Concerns



The Global Medical Tourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Cardiovascular Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cosmetic surgery, Dentistry, Others), End User (Adults, Children)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Medical Tourism Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Medical Tourism market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Medical Tourism Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Medical Tourism

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Medical Tourism Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Medical Tourism market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Medical Tourism Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Medical Tourism Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



