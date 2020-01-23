Medical Tourism Market: 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2030 : Fortis Healthcare, Apollo International

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- "Medical Tourism" refers to the process of traveling outside the country of residence to seek healthcare services. The most common types of procedures that patients pursue during medical tourism are orthopedic treatment, bariatric treatment, and fertility treatment among others. It is a revenue-generating industry and also aids in employment creation. This also benefits citizens' access to quality healthcare services at affordable costs.



The global medical tourism market is mainly driven by a low-cost treatment, good quality medical services, world-class facilities, and access to the latest technologies. People travel to countries where a particular disease/condition is well understood. Also, well-developed healthcare infrastructures and surgeon expertise are driving the medical tourism market. Moreover, investments from government authorities are attracting high-end medical travelers. Also, medical tourism packages offered by the healthcare providers are further pushing the medical tourism market.



Major Key Players of the Medical Tourism Market are:

Fortis Healthcare, Apollo International, Asian Heart Institute, Samitivej PCL., SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, Barbados Fertility Center, Prince Court Medical Centre, UZ Leuvan, Wooridul Spine Hospital, and ADITYA BIRLA HEALTH SERVICES LTD, among others.



Furthermore, medical tourism also maximizes spending on travel and tourism. Post-treatment, people prefer to stay back for relaxation, sight-seeing, and leisure. Packages offered by large hospitality destinations include comprehensive wellness and rejuvenation packages. Therefore, medical tourism not only contributes to the economic growth of a country but also fosters relations between nations. The global medical tourism market is segmented by treatment type and region.



Major Types of Medical Tourism Market covered are:

Cosmetic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Bariatric Treatment

Neurological Treatment, and Fertility Treatment



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Medical Tourism consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Medical Tourism market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Medical Tourism manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Medical Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Medical Tourism industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



