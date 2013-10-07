Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Medical Tourism Market (India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Taiwan, Turkey, South Korea, Costa Rica, Poland, Dubai And Philippines)



Rise in healthcare costs in developed countries coupled with the availability of high quality medical services at lower prices in developing nations has primarily surged the expansion of the medical tourism industry. Moreover, rise in elderly population along with growing number of uninsured population has further triggered the market growth. Patients are travelling abroad not only for cosmetic surgeries with a quick recovery, but also for sophisticated cardiovascular surgeries. Many countries plan to leverage medical tourism as a strategy to boost their healthcare services and tourism industry. By encouraging its presence in the medical tourism market, a country can stimulate its economic growth and create employment opportunities. Consequently, the medical tourism industry is rapidly expanding and is anticipated to have a significant growth in the near future.



Medical tourism is a direct result of globalization of healthcare. There is an emerging opportunity for Asian and Middle Eastern countries that are catering to the healthcare requirements of developed countries like the U.S, Canada and European countries. Factors such as medical specializations, geographic proximity, portability of health insurance, and reputation of the country are some of the main reasons that compel the patient to move to another destination. However, factors such as problem in follow-up care, medical malpractice and others could restrain the growth of this market.



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The research report on the global medical tourism market helps in understanding the prominent forces responsible for the growth of this industry. In addition, the current market dynamics including drivers, restraints, trends, and developments are covered throughout the report. The research report provides in-depth analysis of the geographies facilitating inbound medical services that include India, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Taiwan, South Korea and prospective countries. Market size estimates and forecast for the period 2011 to 2019 has been given for each of the segments, in terms of USD million, using 2011 as a base year.



This report also deals with various government initiatives taken by different countries in order to boost the medical tourism market. Besides, this report covers various aspects such as market size on the basis of number of medical tourists, revenue generated from foreign patients and market segmentation based on the most sought after procedures. The report also provides profiles of major hospitals that provide medical treatment to foreign patients. Some of the significant players in this market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bumrungrad International Hospital, Asian Heart Institute and others. These market players are profiled on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, recent developments, financial overview and strategies adopted by them to flourish in the market.



The global medical tourism market is segmented into the following categories:



Medical Tourism Market, by Geography



India



- Overview

- Cost Comparison of Procedures

- SWOT Analysis

- Government Support

- India Inbound Medical Tourism (No. of patients)

- India Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Country (%) (2012)



Thailand



- Overview

- Cost Comparison of Procedures

- SWOT Analysis

- Government Support

- Thailand Inbound Medical Tourism ( No. of patients)

- Thailand Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Country (%) (2012)



Singapore



- Overview

- Cost Comparison of Procedures

- SWOT Analysis

- Government Support

- Singapore Inbound Medical Tourism ( No. of patients)

- Singapore Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Country (%) (2012)



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Malaysia



- Overview

- Cost Comparison of Procedures

- SWOT Analysis

- Government Support

- Malaysia Inbound Medical Tourism ( No. of patients)

- Malaysia Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Country (%) (2012)



Mexico



- Overview

- Cost Comparison of Procedures

- SWOT Analysis

- Government Support

- Mexico Inbound Medical Tourism ( No. of patients)

- Mexico Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Country (%) (2012)



Brazil



- Overview

- Cost Comparison of Procedures

- SWOT Analysis

- Government Support

- Brazil Inbound Medical Tourism ( No. of patients)

- Brazil Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Country (%) (2012)



Turkey



- Overview

- Cost Comparison of Procedures

- SWOT Analysis

- Government Support

- Turkey Inbound Medical Tourism ( No. of patients)

- Turkey Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Country (%) (2012)



South Korea



- Overview

- Cost Comparison of Procedures

- SWOT Analysis

- Government Support

- South Korea Inbound Medical Tourism ( No. of patients)

- South Korea Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Country (%) (2012)



Taiwan



- Overview

- Cost Comparison of Procedures

- SWOT Analysis

- Government Support

- Taiwan Inbound Medical Tourism ( No. of patients)

- Taiwan Medical Tourism: Top Revenue Contributing Country (%) (2012)



Prospective Countries



- Costa Rica

- Poland

- Dubai

- Philippines



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