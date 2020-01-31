Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The global medical tourism market is driven by factors such as increase in the demand for reduction in healthcare costs. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for the better infrastructure and medical facilities which is likely to boost the demand for the market. Moreover, with the advent of technology and increase in globalization is likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, several factors such as improved and better surgeries is also likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period.



In addition, there has been an increase in the costs of the management which is likely to boost the demand for the market. In addition, there has been an increase in the ageing population which is likely to increase the demand for the surgeries which attributes to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increase in crowd funding and increase in prevalence of life threatening conditions is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.



The key players in medical tourism industry that are majorly promoting and increasing the demand for the market are Apollo hospitals Enterprise limited, Bangkok Hospital Medical Centre, Asian heart Institute, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Fortis healthcare Ltd., Min-Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and Prince Court Medical Centre.



In addition, there has been an increase in the medical and healthcare insurance which is likely to accelerate the growth of the market. In addition, there has been an increase in the demand for the surgical procedures which boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for the cosmetic surgeries which is likely to propel the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In the lower economically developed countries, there has been a dearth of specialized surgeons and unavailability of doctors which compels the need for the better facilities in technical advanced countries which boosts the demand for the market.



The global medical tourism market is bifurcated into various type of application which include type of method of treatment. On the basis of regulations and political factors, on the basis of availability of hospitals, and on the basis of geography. On the basis of types of diseases, it can be segmented into cardiovascular diseases, cancer treatment, dental treatment, neurological treatment and others. On the basis of type of surgeries, it is further sub-segmented into cosmetic surgeries and conditions related to health and others. Based on the number of the regions covered, the market is further sub-segmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA.



Key segments of the global medical tourism market



Type of treatment, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)



Cosmetic Treatment



Dental Treatment



Cardiovascular Treatment



Orthopedics Treatment



Bariatric Surgery



Fertility Treatment



Eye Surgery



General Treatment



Regional Overview, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)



North America



U.S.



Mexico



Canada



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Scandinavia



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Thailand



Singapore



Central & South America



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Key players analysed



Apollo hospitals Enterprise limited



Bangkok Hospital Medical Centre



Asian heart Institute



Bumrungrad International Hospital



Fortis healthcare Ltd.



Min-Sheng General Hospital



Raffles Medical Group



KPJ Healthcare Berhad



Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital



Prince Court Medical Centre



Some Points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Outlook



Chapter 4. Global Medical Tourism Market Overview, by Treatment Type



Chapter 5. Global Medical Tourism Market Overview, By Region



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



