Medical Tourism Market Size to Grow at 10% CAGR to Hit 44.26 Million by 2025- Global Insights on Treatment Type, Trends, Applications, Growth & Business Opportunities

The Global Medical Tourism Market is mainly influenced by high medical treatment costs at native countries and easier treatment accessibility for health tourism patients. The region APAC accounted for a significant market revenue share in the global medical tourism industry for 2018 and is projected to show a similar trend until 2025.

 

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The global medical tourism market is driven by factors such as increase in the demand for reduction in healthcare costs. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for the better infrastructure and medical facilities which is likely to boost the demand for the market. Moreover, with the advent of technology and increase in globalization is likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, several factors such as improved and better surgeries is also likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period.

In addition, there has been an increase in the costs of the management which is likely to boost the demand for the market. In addition, there has been an increase in the ageing population which is likely to increase the demand for the surgeries which attributes to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increase in crowd funding and increase in prevalence of life threatening conditions is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

The key players in medical tourism industry that are majorly promoting and increasing the demand for the market are Apollo hospitals Enterprise limited, Bangkok Hospital Medical Centre, Asian heart Institute, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Fortis healthcare Ltd., Min-Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and Prince Court Medical Centre.

In addition, there has been an increase in the medical and healthcare insurance which is likely to accelerate the growth of the market. In addition, there has been an increase in the demand for the surgical procedures which boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for the cosmetic surgeries which is likely to propel the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In the lower economically developed countries, there has been a dearth of specialized surgeons and unavailability of doctors which compels the need for the better facilities in technical advanced countries which boosts the demand for the market.

The global medical tourism market is bifurcated into various type of application which include type of method of treatment. On the basis of regulations and political factors, on the basis of availability of hospitals, and on the basis of geography. On the basis of types of diseases, it can be segmented into cardiovascular diseases, cancer treatment, dental treatment, neurological treatment and others. On the basis of type of surgeries, it is further sub-segmented into cosmetic surgeries and conditions related to health and others. Based on the number of the regions covered, the market is further sub-segmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA.

Key segments of the global medical tourism market

Type of treatment, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedics Treatment

Bariatric Surgery

Fertility Treatment

Eye Surgery

General Treatment

Regional Overview, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Scandinavia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Singapore

Central & South America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Key players analysed

Apollo hospitals Enterprise limited

Bangkok Hospital Medical Centre

Asian heart Institute

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Fortis healthcare Ltd.

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Raffles Medical Group

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital

Prince Court Medical Centre

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1.    Research Methodology

Chapter 2.    Executive Summary

Chapter 3.    Market Outlook

Chapter 4.    Global Medical Tourism Market Overview, by Treatment Type

Chapter 5.    Global Medical Tourism Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 6.    Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7.    Company Profiles

