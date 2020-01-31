The Global Medical Tourism Market is mainly influenced by high medical treatment costs at native countries and easier treatment accessibility for health tourism patients. The region APAC accounted for a significant market revenue share in the global medical tourism industry for 2018 and is projected to show a similar trend until 2025.
Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The global medical tourism market is driven by factors such as increase in the demand for reduction in healthcare costs. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for the better infrastructure and medical facilities which is likely to boost the demand for the market. Moreover, with the advent of technology and increase in globalization is likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, several factors such as improved and better surgeries is also likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period.
In addition, there has been an increase in the costs of the management which is likely to boost the demand for the market. In addition, there has been an increase in the ageing population which is likely to increase the demand for the surgeries which attributes to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increase in crowd funding and increase in prevalence of life threatening conditions is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.
In addition, there has been an increase in the medical and healthcare insurance which is likely to accelerate the growth of the market. In addition, there has been an increase in the demand for the surgical procedures which boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for the cosmetic surgeries which is likely to propel the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In the lower economically developed countries, there has been a dearth of specialized surgeons and unavailability of doctors which compels the need for the better facilities in technical advanced countries which boosts the demand for the market.
The global medical tourism market is bifurcated into various type of application which include type of method of treatment. On the basis of regulations and political factors, on the basis of availability of hospitals, and on the basis of geography. On the basis of types of diseases, it can be segmented into cardiovascular diseases, cancer treatment, dental treatment, neurological treatment and others. On the basis of type of surgeries, it is further sub-segmented into cosmetic surgeries and conditions related to health and others. Based on the number of the regions covered, the market is further sub-segmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA.
Key segments of the global medical tourism market
Type of treatment, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)
Cosmetic Treatment
Dental Treatment
Cardiovascular Treatment
Orthopedics Treatment
Bariatric Surgery
Fertility Treatment
Eye Surgery
General Treatment
Regional Overview, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Scandinavia
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Thailand
Singapore
Central & South America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Key players analysed
Apollo hospitals Enterprise limited
Bangkok Hospital Medical Centre
Asian heart Institute
Bumrungrad International Hospital
Fortis healthcare Ltd.
Min-Sheng General Hospital
Raffles Medical Group
KPJ Healthcare Berhad
Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital
Prince Court Medical Centre
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Medical Tourism Market Overview, by Treatment Type
Chapter 5. Global Medical Tourism Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
