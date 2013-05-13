Medical Tourism Portal Grows Its List of Destinations by Adding South Korea

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- For anyone looking for information pertaining to medical travel, or for the growing number of patients for whom an overseas trip for treatment is a realistic possibility, myMEDholiday.com is an invaluable resource. The site gives users access to comprehensive profiles of well over 400 healthcare facilities in popular Asian medical travel destinations like Thailand, India, and now, South Korea.



Westerners are starting to head to South Korea more frequently for oncological treatments, organ transplants, rheumatic disorders, and Korean traditional medicine. The most popular treatments for medical tourists, though, might be cosmetic procedures like eyelid surgeries, rhinoplasties, facelifts, and simple anti-ageing skin treatments. The country is also attracting large numbers of foreign patients due to the extremely high quality of its clinics and high-tech hospitals.



One high-ranking operations specialist for myMEDholiday.com said, “The quality of doctors and hospitals in Seoul, for instance, is extremely high. We feel very fortunate to have so many of them on board with us to help medical tourists. With the South Korean Health Ministry’s goal of up to 300,000 medical tourists by 2015, we believe these will be lasting partnerships.”



myMEDholiday.com currently provides detailed information on 7 of South Korea’s leading medical facilities, and they are looking to expand their coverage. In addition to South Korea’s high-quality healthcare system, it is believed that medical tourists will favor the country as a destination due to its easy connectivity to all the major air hubs in the world, and myMEDholiday.com also provides listings of medical tourism agencies that can help travelers get there.



Adds myMEDholiday.com’s operations specialist, “The places that we cover - Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and India - are adept at servicing patients who seek affordable healthcare abroad, and South Korea has made great strides in establishing itself as a key player in this area as well. Adding their providers to our site was sensible and gives our customers one more option for their healthcare needs.”



MyMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



To learn more visit - http://www.mymedholiday.com/