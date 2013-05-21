Medical Tourism Portal, myMEDholiday.com, Introduces Their International Patient Guide to Assist People Planning Treatment Abroad

Lathrop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- myMEDholiday.com, a popular medical tourism portal which includes an extensive directory of healthcare providers in five important medical travel destinations in Asia, has added a helpful and informative International Patient Guide to ensure a safe and successful trip for anyone planning a healthcare holiday abroad. This 15-step manual offers tips on cost-savings, how to find the appropriate doctors and facilities, how to plan your itinerary, and a wealth other essential advice.



A top-level marketing representative at the firm says, “This step-by-step guide has been prepared with our customers’ needs in mind. Our goal all along has been to give them knowledge about medical tourism, and now, in addition to the site’s provider directory, catalogue of treatment options, informative blog, and recent news articles, we’re able to offer them an easy-to-follow guide to help them when they’re planning a trip for healthcare abroad.”



The guide is located in myMEDholiday.com’s “Medical Tourism Articles” section, and is appropriately titled “International Patient Guide - A Step-by-Step Guide to Planning a Safe Healthcare Abroad,” and for anyone who has made a decision to go abroad for medical treatment and who are in the preparation stage, it is an invaluable resource. It will assist the site’s users in first determining the viability of foreign medical treatment and choosing a destination, right through to scheduling an appointment and selecting a medical travel agency to work with when booking their itinerary.



Some of the other steps in the guide include how to prepare your pre-admission materials for your chosen healthcare facility, how to schedule your appointment, and information pertaining to post-treatment recovery.



myMEDholiday.com’s data on low cost treatment procedures and other aspects of medical tourism, including the new patient guide, is focused on the medical travel hotspots that they cover, which are Thailand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. Patients can also stay up-to-date with the site through many social media outlets like Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.



MyMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



To learn more visit - http://www.mymedholiday.com/