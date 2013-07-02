Lathrop, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is uniting health tourism leaders from around the world this summer with an event celebrating Thailand’s excellence as a medical & wellness destination, and prominent medical tourism portal myMEDholiday.com has signed on as one of the main media partners promoting the event.



The ‘2013 Thailand Medical & Wellness Trade and Media Familiarization Trip,’ scheduled for the 12th-18th August, 2013, is a chance for premier Thai healthcare providers to pair up with overseas medical tourism facilitators, traditional travel agencies, online medical travel portals, and journalists who engage in medical tourism, for in-depth briefings about each other’s products and services and for an array of networking functions.



Visiting buyers will be treated to presentations about the most popular areas of healthcare in Thailand for overseas medical travelers, namely, cosmetic/plastic surgery, fertility treatments, holistic/anti-aging care, and cell therapy & regenerative medicine, with proceedings taking place at the Centara Grand Hotel at Central World in Bangkok.



This year’s FAM Trip extends beyond the presentations and one-on-one meetings between buyers and sellers, as special educational outings are scheduled for both buyers and media to visit participating sellers’ hospitals, clinics, spas, and health resorts to experience first-hand a variety of popular medical & wellness services on offer in Thailand.



Participants will be indulged with medical screenings, dental checkups and treatments, Thai massage, and various skincare procedures not only in Bangkok, but also in medical travel hotspots - and renowned beach paradises - Hua Hin and Phuket.



A high-ranking public relations representative at myMEDholiday.com says, “Thailand is one of the world’s leading medical tourism destinations, and as the industry continues to boom, the high-quality healthcare offerings in Thailand continue to increase as well. An interactive trade event like this is a great way to ensure that overseas medical tourism facilitators stay up-to-date with what Thailand has to offer. And, as a medical tourism portal engaged in providing the most current information to medical tourists, we at myMEDholiday felt partnering with TAT would be an ideal synergy.”



The nearly week-long event will feature a trade show and business meetings to be held on the 13th of August, and the trips to visit the medical and wellness facilities ongoing from the 14th-17th August. For more information, please visit the Medical & Wellness FAM Trip website.



About myMEDholiday

myMEDholiday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



