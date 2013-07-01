Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- PlacidWay, a growing medical travel company and resource provider located in Denver, Colorado, has joined support in a Digital Smile Design Training Conference in Costa Rica this upcoming July 26, 27, and 28, 2013.



Da Vinci's Dental Designers, located in Costa Rica, is initiating the concept of Digital Smile Design in their practice to help dentists and patients visualize issues and potential solutions to dental concerns utilizing digitalized photos and videos. The Digital Smile Design approach encourages and facilitates clear exchange of information between provider and patient, focusing on their ultimate needs and goals.



PlacidWay encourages the approach Da Vinci's Dental Designers have taken in this region, understanding the need for dentistry to grow along with 21st century concepts. "Continuous training and development in new dental technologies enable dental providers to provide the best in quality services," states Pramod Goel, CEO and founder of PlacidWay Medical Tourism. "We're honored to promote such training conferences, as they lead to enhanced services for customers." Digital Smile Design enables dental experts at Da Vinci's Dental Designers to improve acetic planning and smile design, and enhance and improve communication among specialists as well as patients.



The approach to training is under the purview of Dr. Christian Coachman, a dental company consultant, scientific coordinator, and a published lecturer in aesthetic dentistry, dental ceramics and dental implants, oral rehabilitation and dental photography. The high-tech approach developed by Christian Coachman Technology is used in major cities worldwide, lauded for its simplicity and the fact that it does not require additional computer software. Coachman is a member of the Brazilian Academy and Society of Aesthetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry, and an instructor for the ceramic specialization program at the Ceramoart Training Center.



"The three day hands-on training conference includes lecture topics demonstrating demonstration of Digital Smile Design computer visualizations, solutions and integration of specialties in dental aesthetics,” states Dr. Delfín Barquero. “Hands-on training regarding basic tools, analysis, and transfer of information will also be discussed. The last day of the conference agenda includes live practice with patients, which includes but is not limited to photo and video protocols, developing a Digital Smile Design, and transferring digital information to models.”



