Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Pramod Goel, President and founder of PlacidWay - a leading international health tourism resource based in Denver, Colorado, announces the upcoming release of his book, "Evolution of Medical Tourism: From Cottage Industry to Corporate World."



Evolution of Medical Tourism: From Cottage Industry to Corporate World addresses topics such as the future of 21st century global healthcare and the medical tourism industry as a whole. The book, available in Spanish and English from Amazon, focuses on challenging issues such as dealing with supply and demand, developing adequate marketing channels, to the importance of patient nurturing and patient centered care, the in-depth, well-researched and first-of-its-kind book offers guidance and information to entrepreneurs as well as established providers in the medical tourism industry.



Goel believes that the importance of customer satisfaction and infrastructure requirements are vital in the growing and extremely competitive industry of health travel. He strives to provide a user-friendly yet thorough analysis of the history, present and future status of the medical tourism industry that will serve entrepreneurs and medical providers now and into the future.



"Medical tourism has dissolved borders and leveled playing fields when it comes to health care today. Growing competition for affordable and accessible medical resources and providers is increasingly important, and Goel’s experience in this field provides invaluable advice and guidance." states Héctor Xavier Martínez, President and CEO of MCMX, a leading business consulting company specializing in health tourism and assisted living in Mexico.



"I have worked with Pramod Goel for years," states Luis Guillermo Irigoyen, CEO of Perfection Medical Center. "His strategic leadership and entrepreneurship provides tactical solutions across industries including travel/hospitality and healthcare. His background, experience, and expertise is highly regarded in medical tourism industry circles."



PlacidWay focuses on customer service, and that focus is described in detail in the book, emphasizing to new and established entrepreneurs the importance of personalization and utilizing human touch points within the medical tourism industry. The primary objective for Pramod Goel is to enhance customer service, broaden strategic solutions for customer base, and improve operational infrastructure as well as established quality standards of care for medical tourism entrepreneurs, providers and resource.



Goel is proud of the direction in which PlacidWay is going. He enjoys imparting his experience, education, and results of lessons learned - good or bad - to others already established or interested in establishing or growing their business potential as a resource, portal, or provider in this field. Patients and their needs must come first, and that always has been, and always will be his goal.



