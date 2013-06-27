Medical Tourism Story: Couple Flies to India for Affordable IVF

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Medical Tourism IVF Experience with PlacidWay



Sarah, a 30-year-old wife living in Omaha, Nebraska, was growing increasingly discouraged and depressed by her inability to get pregnant. She and her husband have been trying to have children since their marriage, five years previously, without success. Sarah had already tried Clomid treatments in her local city without success and wanted to try IVF or in vitro fertilization treatments. The problem was affordability.



In the United States, an in vitro fertilization, or IVF cycle, can cost nearly $10,000 per attempt. After completing some research, Sarah had learned that, in many cases, a woman needed to go through two to three cycles before a successful conception with IVF approaches occurred. The cost of such treatment was way beyond their needs, especially since their private health insurance didn’t cover the Costs of IVF. Again, Sarah felt herself a failure.



Sarah and her husband were not only looking for affordability, but also quality with effective results. While she had been able to afford a several cycles of Clomid treatments, at $100 per cycle, she knew that was not enough to help her meet her desire to become a mother. Sarah and her husband began looking at other options, and after hearing from a friend whose cousin had traveled to India for orthopedic surgery, Sarah and her husband wondered about the potential of traveling to India for IVF treatment.



Learning about the medical tourism IVF options



Sarah began more research, and discovered a number of excellent fertility clinics, experts and gynecologists specially trained in IVF procedures in numerous locations throughout India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Goa. Reading into the history and experience of various centers, she and her husband found many that utilized high-tech and cutting-edge technologies as well as internationally trained physicians focusing on assisted reproductive technologies, including In Vitro Fertilization.



Sarah and her husband were prospecting the medical tourism options and realized that in India, one in-vitro fertilization attempt cost thousands of dollars less than the same procedure in the United States, and that they could obtain the IVF procedure, purchase airline tickets, hotel rooms, and even budget for incidentals for less than half of what one IVF cycle in the United States would cost them.



Together, Sarah and her husband then looked deeper into quality, position qualifications, and patient safety standards at the fertility clinics, as well as published results regarding IVF attempts for her age group. Yes, Sarah and her husband would have about nineteen hours of total flight time, a very small sacrifice, at least in her opinion, when it came to her ability to engage in more than one IVF cycle.



This year, Sarah and her husband are anxiously awaiting the birth of their first child, grateful for the opportunity, and the option, of traveling abroad for infertility treatments and IVF procedures. More than pleased with their experiences in India, Sarah has become a vocal proponent for medical travel for friends and family.



About PlacidWay the Medical Tourism Company

