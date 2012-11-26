Medical Transcription Market in North America 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Medical Transcription market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent in terms of revenue over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for documentation procedures. The Medical Transcription market in North America has also been witnessing the trend of increasing use of voice recognition software. However, the intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Medical Transcription Market in North America 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas region; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Nuance Communications Inc., MModal Inc., Acusis LLC, and Transcend Services Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are SPi Technologies Inc., Amphion Medical Solutions LLC, BayScribe Inc., American Transcription Solutions Inc., and 3M Health Information Systems Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:



http://www.reportstack.com/product/90643/medical-transcription-market-in-north-america-2011-2015.html