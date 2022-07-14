London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2022 -- Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps. Medical transcription (MT) is an allied health profession, which deals in the process of transcription, or converting voice-recorded reports as dictated by physicians or other healthcare professionals, into text format. Medical transcription services provide the groundwork for the adoption of electronic medical records (EMR) system. Medical transcription services allow hospitals and providers to outsource a critical business process, reduce costs, and improve the quality of medical documentation, without additional capital investment. The global medical transcription services market is primarily driven by adoption of medical documentation and recording systems, government's initiatives in health information infrastructure, implementation of EHRs, technological innovations through the use of electronic technology to reduce turnaround time, increasing focus on lowering costs and increasing productivity and improving the quality of patient care while ensuring patient's safety.



The market overview is followed by a discussion of the growth prospects for the Medical Transcription Services industry. Both the current status of international commerce and the key trends reshaping the market are included in the research. A few years' worth of market projections are also included in the research. These projections take into account all market data points and integrate significant input from well-known industry specialists. The research study includes a market assessment as well as a future trend, present growth drivers, cognizant opinions, facts, and industry-verified market data.



This research study analyses Porter's Five Forces along with the market situation, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Top-down and bottom-up methodologies were used throughout the market study to estimate and validate the market size of the Medical Transcription Services market as well as the size of a number of other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key market participants were identified through secondary research, and their market shares were calculated by primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and verified primary sources.



The Major Key Company Profiles included in Medical Transcription Services market study are:



-Mmodal

-Nuance Communications

-Transcend Services

-Acusis

-iMedX Information Services

-MTBC

-nThrive

-Medi-Script Plus

-Outsource2india

-TransPerfect

-VIVA Transcription

-Medscribe

-Pacific Solutions

-Same Day transcriptions

-DoctorDocs

-World Wide Dictation

-Athreon

-BVS Transtech

-Excel Transcriptions

-GMT

-LC Transcription Services



Market Segmentation



The research report offers data projections for each major category and the entire Medical Transcription Services market. The report goes through the key segments, their potential for growth, and the new opportunities they provide market participants. Recent mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are also studied in terms of their effects. The article also offers helpful recommendations for new project creation that can help organizations improve their productivity and financial structure.



The Medical Transcription Services Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



by Type:



-Outsourcing

-Offshoring



by Application:



-Hospitals

-Clinical Laboratories

-Academic Medical Centers

-Others



Regional Developments



In addition to an assessment of the regional business environment, market dynamics and drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers, and distribution networks, the study includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis. The main goal of this research is to investigate how many industrial factors will affect the future of the Medical Transcription Services market.



Competitive Scenario



To emphasize the recent performance of the Medical Transcription Services market, the profiles of leading producers and retailers are offered along with financial information from the prior year. Along with a revised and updated evaluation of the key macro and micro market factors driving the industry, a thought-provoking qualitative comment on potential opportunities and risks for the future is offered. The best quantitative data that can be statistically analyzed is included in this study, together with pertinent and perceptive qualitative commentary and industry analysis.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

2 Medical Transcription Services Market Overview

3 Medical Transcription Services Market Competitive Landscape

4 Medical Transcription Services Value Chain Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Medical Transcription Services Market

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Market Segmentation by Region

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Medical Transcription Services Regional Market Forecast

11 Market Forecast by Type and Application (2022-2028)

12 Conclusion and Key Findings



