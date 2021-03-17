New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global Medical Tubing Market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 12.50 Billion by 2026.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the medical tubing market along with key collaborations and partnerships between key players of the market. The report investigates key aspects such as financial standing, research and development, product offerings, current deals, investments, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, and corporate deals, among others.



Medical tubing is a kind of tubing that comply with medical industry requirements and standards for various medical or pharmaceutical related applications. Medical tubing is deployed for fluid management and drainage along with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, catheters, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, among others.



The COVID-19 impact:



COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively. The weaker consumer demand for lifestyle and well-being products due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions will have a negative impact on the demand for cosmetics and certain food additives. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled various industries, along with public construction. The activity will more likely cease due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing, and work will halt due to the supply chain disruption, the termination of contracts to control expenses, and the shortage of subcontractors and materials. However, the ease in restrictions and the government initiatives to start the economic activities in the consumer goods market creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1699



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Plastics contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period as plastic tubing delivers a wide range of chemical and corrosion resistance, exceptional abrasion and wear resistance, greater flexibility, visual contact with the flow, and outstanding flow characteristics.



- By application, catheters held a substantial market share in 2018 and are forecasted to grow at a rate of 8.9% in the forecast period. Medical catheters and tubing are like carriers, navigating intricate regions of the body to deliver or remove fluids and to treat or diagnose abnormalities. Their role is fundamental to several diagnostic procedures and treatments, such as medicine delivery and toxin removal, among other specific functions.



- The market in the North America region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period owing to initiatives taken by the governments in the region to offer superior medical facilities.



- Key participants include Zeus Industrial products, Teleflex, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Optinova, Lubrizol, Spectrum Plastics Group, Nordson Corporation, Raumedic, Putnam Plastics, and Tekni-Plex, among others.



Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1699



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bio PU market on the basis of raw material, application, end-use, and region:



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Plastics

- Metals

- Silicone



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Bulk Disposable Tubing

- Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment

- Catheters

- Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Medical Labs

- Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- MEA

- Latin America



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-tubing-market



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macroeconomics Indicators

Chapter 4. Medical Tubing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Tubing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Chemical manufacturers shifting focus to bio-based feedstock

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations on use of plastics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexity in manufacturing process

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client's needs. Please get in touch with us and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.



Browse More Related Reports:

Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market Size, Trends & Analysis, By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Cure Type, By Region, Forecast To 2027



Phytosterols Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Type, By Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027



About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an. Our We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to having a meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com