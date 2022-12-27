Medical Tubing Market Worth $7.9 Billion by 2026 : Growing at a CAGR of 10.0%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The report "Medical Tubing Market by Material (Plastics, Rubbers, Specialty Polymers), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, and Special Applications), Structure, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global medical tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2021 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2021 and 2026. Medical tubing is a polymer-based tube produced by the extrusion process. Medical tubes can be inserted into a human body to remove fluids and deliver drugs. They are also used in many medical devices such as catheters & cannulas and peristaltic pumps for removing fluids or inserting drugs. Growing awareness and government initiatives to provide high-quality healthcare facilities ultimately drives the medical tubing market globally.



The bulk disposable tubing application segment is estimated to lead the medical tubing market during the forecast period.

Disposable medical tubing, also known as common disposable tubing, is designed for single use and can be easily disposed of once used. The major growth factors driving the bulk disposable tubing segment include the need for modernizing healthcare infrastructure, prevention of infection, and need for increased efficiency. The growth of this segment in developing countries is exponential due to the rising economic growth, increased disposable income and purchasing power, and increasing investments by governments to provide superior-quality healthcare facilities. Bulk disposable tubing comprises tubes used in blood bags for blood transfusion, IV infusion tubing, drug delivery disposables, respiratory disposables, products for dialysis, laboratory disposables, and wound management disposables.



The plastic material segment is expected to lead the medical tubing market during the forecast period.

The plastics segment accounted for the largest share (56.5%) in the global medical tubing market, in terms of volume, in 2020. Plastic is the most dominating material used for medical tubing because of its low cost and ease of processing. PVC is a dominant plastic material used to manufacture medical tubing because of its low price. The ease of fabrication, manufacturing, and assembly makes it a preferred material for medical tubing. PVC can be used in a wide range of applications, as it exhibits excellent stability and chemical resistance.



North America is expected to be the largest market for medical tubing during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global medical tubing market and is projected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period due to the focused interest of governments in the region to provide high-quality healthcare facilities.



The key players in this market are Saint-Gobain (France), Freudenberg Medical LLC. (US), W.L. Gore and Associates Inc. (US), Avient Corporation (US), Raumedic AG (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Elkem ASA (Norway), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Teknor Apex (US), and Optinova (Finland).



