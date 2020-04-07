Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Medical vacuum systems market will exceed USD 2 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Increasing preference of patients for medical vacuum during surgical procedures is driving the demand for medical vacuum systems. Surgeries with medical vacuums are considered to be safer, faster, cleaner, and helps patient breath more easily these are some of the factors that augment preference for medical vacuum systems, thereby, boosts business growth. Moreover, vacuum systems are an essential part of medical gases in healthcare facilities that provides high and constant flow, thus, further ensures patient safety. Above-mentioned factors proves beneficial for the medical vacuum systems industry growth.



Technological advancements in the medical vacuum systems should foster the business growth. Notable market players aims at implementing innovative technology and enhance features of medical vacuum systems that upsurges industry revenue size. Moreover, several manufacturers operating in medical vacuum systems must obey certain regulations mandated by regulatory authorities. This ensures superior quality of systems that further fosters medical vacuums systems market growth. However, high cost associated with medical vacuum systems might hinder the industry growth.



Standalone vacuum systems accounted for over 48% revenue share in 2018 and will witness significant growth over the coming years. Standalone vacuum systems are extensively preferred during dental procedures. Also, upgraded standalone systems can provide necessary vacuum to laboratories with limited water supply. Thus, along with dental clinics, research laboratories also highly prefer standalone vacuum systems for maintaining sterility that should foster segmental growth.



Oil sealed rotary vane technology segment was valued around 370 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow substantially over the coming years. The growth is mainly attributable to increasing demand for effective oil sealed rotary vane with NFPA 99 requirements. Additionally, benefits offered by this technology such as air-cooled design, long vane life, cost-effective, and no water requirement further propels segment growth.



Wound care segment will grow over 7% during the forecast timeframe. Worldwide growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and constant surge in chronic wound incidence will boost the segmental growth. Furthermore, rising adoption of medical vacuum systems in wound care further fosters the segmental growth.



Hospitals segment held more than USD 640 million revenue in 2018 and is estimated to show lucrative CAGR owing to rising demand for vacuum systems in hospital settings. Various surgical procedures carried out in hospitals requires high maintenance for optimal conditions that enhances the segmental growth. Additionally, preference for advanced medical vacuum systems with maximum efficiency coupled with growing demand in hospital settings should upsurge the business revenue size during the forecast timeline.



North America medical vacuum systems industry accounted for around 41% revenue share in 2018 and is estimated to witness robust CAGR over the coming years. Increasing adoption of medical vacuum systems for effective assessment of patient care enhances the regional growth. Stringent regulatory framework for several medical vacuum systems, and rising number of surgical procedures along with technological advancements are factors that augment the regional growth.



Some of the notable business players operating in medical vacuum systems market include: Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Air Techniques, Allied Healthcare Products, Busch, ConvaTec, Dragerwerk, INTEGRA Biosciences, Laerdal Medical, Medela and Medicop. Industry players focus on new product launches and existing product enhancements to maintain their financial stability in the market. For instance, in July 2019, Atlas Copco acquired operating assets of MGES Inc., that is a service supplier of medical gas solutions. Such strategies help in company's growth.