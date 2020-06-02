Medical Ventilator Market to Grow at Healthy Rate Due to Enhanced Usage in COVID-19 Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Medical Ventilator Market Size, Share, Trends Healthcare Industry Demand, Top Key Players: Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Invacare, Teijin Pharma
Analytical Research Cognizance has added an exhaustive research study of the ' Medical Ventilator market', detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical.
A medical ventilator is a mechanical ventilator, a machine designed to move breathable air into and out of the lungs, to provide breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently.
Medical ventilators are widely used in hospitals & clinics and home healthcare. In 2016, the household end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ventilators market. Meanwhile, the increasing number of hospitals and increasing per capita income are key drivers for this end-user segment.
Medical ventilators market competition is intense. Resmed, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, BD, GE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Among those players, Resmed from California, hold the largest market share of 25% in United States.
The Players mentioned in our report: Resmed, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Fisher & Paykel, Drager Medical, DeVilbiss, BD (Carefusion), eVent Medical
Global Medical Ventilator Market: Product Segment Analysis: Non-invasive Ventilator, Invasive Ventilator
Global Medical Ventilator Market: Application Segment Analysis
Home Use, Hospitals & Clinics
Global Medical Ventilator Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia
Note:
Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.