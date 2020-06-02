Medical Ventilator Market to Grow at Healthy Rate Due to Enhanced Usage in COVID-19 Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2020 -- Analytical Research Cognizance has added an exhaustive research study of the ' Medical Ventilator market', detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. This ' Medical Ventilator market' study will aid in seeking out new business opportunities and fine-tuning existing marketing strategies through insights regarding SWOT analysis, market valuation, competitive spectrum, regional share, and revenue predictions.



A medical ventilator is a mechanical ventilator, a machine designed to move breathable air into and out of the lungs, to provide breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently.



Medical ventilators are widely used in hospitals & clinics and home healthcare. In 2016, the household end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the medical ventilators market. Meanwhile, the increasing number of hospitals and increasing per capita income are key drivers for this end-user segment.



Medical ventilators market competition is intense. Resmed, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, BD, GE Healthcare, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Among those players, Resmed from California, hold the largest market share of 25% in United States.



The Players mentioned in our report: Resmed, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Invacare, Teijin Pharma, Fisher & Paykel, Drager Medical, DeVilbiss, BD (Carefusion), eVent Medical



Global Medical Ventilator Market: Product Segment Analysis: Non-invasive Ventilator, Invasive Ventilator



Global Medical Ventilator Market: Application Segment Analysis

Home Use, Hospitals & Clinics



Global Medical Ventilator Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia



