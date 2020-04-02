Medical Walkers Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 Major Players Carex Health Brands, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, FORTA, Roma Medical

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- The global medical walkers market is primarily driven by increasing geriatric population across the globe. This is because geriatric people are primary consumers of medical walkers. As per a survey, population of individuals 65 years of age will increase by 16% by 2050. This is a realistic indicator for the lucrative future of the global medical walkers in the years ahead.



The global Medical Walkers market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Apart from geriatric people, people having walking disabilities, injured, among those facing walking difficulties, and for medical emergencies medical walkers are used. Top players in the global medical walkers market are relying on technological innovations to satisfy the diverse demand of consumers. These companies are focusing towards personalized care of the patient. They are designing different walkers for patient having walking disability, people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, people suffering from obesity. For instance Roma Medical's colored pediatric is primarily focusing on the pediatric population.



Increasing technology advancements in the design of medical walkers is another factor expected to boost the global medical walkers market. Medical walkers with special features such as laser attachment, lighter frames, extra weigh bearing capacity, oxygen tank bearing abilities are designed by manufacturers to cater diverse customer requirements.



Segment by Key players:

- Invacare

- Carex Health Brands

- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

- FORTA

- Roma Medical



Segment by Type:

- Stainless Steel

- Aluminum Alloy

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Household

- Hospital



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



