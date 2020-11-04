Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global Medical Waste Containers Market Size study, by Type (Chemotherapy Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers, Sharps Containers, RCRA Containers and Biohazard Medical Waste Containers) By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care & Urgent Care Centers and Other) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Medtronic, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MAUSER Group, Daniels Health, Bondtech Corporation, Henry Schein, EnviroTain, Terra Universal. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global Medical Waste Containers Market is valued approximately USD 1.80 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Medical waste containers are used to contain organs, non-viable fetuses, body parts, blood, body fluids and other hazardous wastes generated from pharmaceutical research institutes and hospitals. With the rise in research and development in the pharmaceutical field along with the rising number of surgeries globally, the waste generated has also increased. Since the medical waste containers are mostly preferred to contain hazardous medical waste as these containers are used to transport the waste to the disposal site. Safely containing this waste has resulted in the prevention of illness from exposure to the waste. As a result, private companies are also making several efforts to launch new products in the market which would drive the growth of the market. Rising medical waste and rise in investments in research and development of novel medical waste containers along with the governments strict safety and environmental conservation policies regarding the containment and disposal of waste would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. As per a joint report by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) and Velocity in 2018, the total quantity of medical waste generated in India (in 2018) was 550 TPD, and these figures are likely to increase close to 775.5 TPD by 2022. As a result, the need for medical waste containers would increase which as medical waste management is considered as a crucial issue and medical waste containers are rescue to the increasing infections due to medical waste. As a result, the demand for medical waste containers would increase. However, compromised quality of some disposal containers is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The regional analysis of global Medical Waste Containers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the highly developed health care sector, presence of major market player along with the increase in prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases that require advanced surgical & medical aids and generate significant medical residues and waste. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are: Medtronic, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MAUSER Group, Daniels Health, Bondtech Corporation, Henry Schein, EnviroTain, Terra Universal



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type: Chemotherapy Containers, Pharmaceutical Containers, Sharps Containers, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act(RCRA) Containers, Biohazard Medical Waste Containers



By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Long Term Care & Urgent Care Centers, Other



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, ROE)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia , South Korea, RoAPAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World



