Medical Waste Management Market 2020 Current Trends, Business Opportunity and Outlook to 2025

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- Medical Waste Management Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)



The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Medical Waste Management Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.



The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The Asia-Pacific Medical Waste Management market is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5%, which can be mainly attributed to the not-so-stringent government regulations in the APAC countries, such as Japan, China. and India.



Medical waste is a solid or liquid waste generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of humans or animals from health facilities (such as hospitals, pharmaceuticals, nursing homes, medical offices, and others). Various treatment options exist for the management of medical waste. Although incineration is the preferred option, there are several environmental pollution issues.



Latest news and Developments:



July 18, 2020: The 45-year-old seldom wears a mask or gloves. Nor has he been trained to segregate medical waste coming from housing societies, as more people quarantine themselves at home to break the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).



April 22, 2020: A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, on Tuesday, raked up the issue of gaps in compliance of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 which are applicable to the disposal of the bio-medical waste generated out of handling a viral disease.



Management of the medical waste depends upon the effective waste segregation. If segregation is not proper, then there is always a chance of small quantity of hazardous waste getting mixed with large quantity of medical waste, making the complete volume into hazardous waste. There are various types of waste in the Medical Waste Management market such as sharps, chemical waste, pathological waste, industrial waste, and other waste types. Companies are coming up with innovative technologies to manage medical waste, which pose low threat to mankind, flora, and fauna. The Medical Waste Management market is segmented on the basis of waste type, treatment technology, services, treatment site, nature of waste, and waste generator. The market has been analyzed on the basis of its geographic region comprising of North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



Market Segmentation by Applications:



Non-Incineration System



1.1. Autoclaving



1.2. Thermal



1.3. Irradiative



1.4. Biological



1.5. Chemical



Incineration



2.1. Controlled Air



2.2. Rotary Kiln



2.3. Multiple Hearth Type



In order to ensure safety from hazardous waste, governments in different countries regulate proper methods of handling and disposal. In the U.S., medical waste is regulated under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and the European Commission in Europe by the Environmental Protection Agency. This regulation leads to the efficient management of health facilities' medical waste. The demand for the use of environmental-friendly and cost-effective non-incineration technologies is increasing as serious problems, such as the emission of toxins into the air using incineration technology, are considered to be the primary method for the treatment of medical waste. This innovative technology for medical waste is driving the overall market growth



Medical Waste Management Market Challenges



In the U.S. and European countries, due to strict regulations, most medical waste management service providers require permits, approvals, certificates, and other types of government permits from all jurisdictions in which they operate. Regulated waste disposal costs 10 times as much as unregulated waste disposal. As the quantity of medical waste produced increases, reducing regulated medical waste from health facilities is a challenge.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Table of Contents: -



Global Medical Waste Management Market Overview

Global Medical Waste Management Market Competitions by Manufacturers

Global Medical Waste Management Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Medical Waste Management Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Global Medical Waste Management Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Medical Waste Management Market Analyses by Application

Global Medical Waste Management Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Medical Waste Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Medical Waste Management Market Forecast

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendixes



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



