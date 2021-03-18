New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Medical waste Management Market was valued at USD 11.77 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.89 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The study talks about the growing population across the globe, which in turn increases the number of patients, resulting in the rising volume of medical waste. Hence there is a requirement of proper management of the medical waste that is generated at an ever-growing rate. Medical waste is a type that contains infectious materials that are toxic and can cause multiple types of diseases. This medical waste is generated by health care facilities like physician's offices, hospitals, dental practices, clinics, and research facilities. Medical waste can contain things like blood, bodily fluids, and other contaminants. Medical waste management refers to the proper processing of the waste material generated by the various health care institutions. The emergence of medical waste management has led to the prevention of the release of toxic compounds into water and land. Medical waste management is done by treating waste material by adopting an environment-friendly treatment procedure. It also involves developing various methodologies that are environment-friendly.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Medical Waste Management market and profiled in the report are:



Biomedical Waste solutions, Clean Harbors, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Stericycle, Waste Management Inc., Remondis Group



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Waste Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2027)



Sharps

Pathological Waste

Pharmaceuticals Waste

Chemical Waste

Infectious Waste

Gene Toxic Waste

Others



Treatment Site (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2027)



On-site

Off-site



Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2027)



Chemical Treatment

Incineration

Autoclaving

Others



Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2027)



Recycling

Treatment and Disposal

Collection, Transportation and Storage



Nature of Waste (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2027)



Hazardous

Non-Hazardous



Waste Generators (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2027)



Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

Laboratories

Blood Banks

Research Institutions

TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Environment and health safety regulation by government



3.2. Stringent regulation of disposal of waste



Chapter 4. Medical Waste Management Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Medical Waste Management Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Medical Waste Management Market Value Chain Analysis, 2019-2027



……….



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape



12.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



12.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



12.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



12.4. Strategy Benchmarking



12.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 13. Company Profiles



13.1. Stericycle, Inc.



13.1.1. Company Overview



13.1.2. Financial Performance



13.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking



13.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



13.2. Suez



13.2.1. Company Overview



13.2.2. Financial Performance



13.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking



13.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



13.3. Veolia



13.3.1. Company Overview



13.3.2. Financial Performance



13.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking



13.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



13.4. Clean Harbors, Inc.



13.4.1. Company Overview



13.4.2. Financial Performance



13.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking



13.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



13.5. Sharps Compliances, Inc.



13.5.1. Company Overview



13.5.2. Financial Performance



13.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking



13.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Medical Waste Management market and its competitive landscape.



