Medical Waste Management Market Exploring Future Growth 2020 - 2030 and Key Players - Stericycle, Veolia, SUEZ

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Global medical waste management market accounted for over US$ 6.6 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2030. This market growth can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. The growing incidents of infectious diseases coupled with an increasing volume of healthcare waste and the implementation of various regulations for the management of medical waste are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial growth between 2020 and 2030. However, the lack of training for proper disposal is likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Major Key Players of the Medical Waste Management Market are:

Stericycle, Veolia, SUEZ, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., CLEAN HARBORS, INC., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Bio Medical Waste Solutions, LLC., Daniels Health, Republic Services, Inc., and EcoMed, among others.



To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutions, research centers, and companies. For instance, in April 2019, Waste Management announced plans to acquire smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services for about $3 billion in cash. This acquisition will result in the growth of Waste Management's footprint and allow it to deliver unparalleled access to differentiated, sustainable waste management and recycling services to customers of Advanced Disposal Service.



Growing incidents of various diseases have led to increasing treatments and surgeries at hospitals, in turn, increasing the volume of medical waste. Furthermore, the emergence of new diseases has generated the need for new curable drugs for treatment, resulting in a rise in R&D activities. Pharmaceutical companies will, in turn, support growth of the market over the forecast period.



Major Services of Medical Waste Management Market covered are:

Collection

Transportation

Storage Services

Treatment & Disposal Services (Incineration, Autoclave, and Chemical Treatment)



Major Applications of Medical Waste Management Market covered are:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Medical Waste Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Medical Waste Management market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Medical Waste Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Medical Waste Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Medical Waste Management Market Size

2.2 Medical Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Medical Waste Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Medical Waste Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Medical Waste Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Waste Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Medical Waste Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Medical Waste Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Medical Waste Management Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Medical Waste Management Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Medical Waste Management industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



