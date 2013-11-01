"Medical Waste Management Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Medical Waste Management Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Medical Waste Management Market by Sector (Hospital & Pharmaceutical), Service (Collection, Transportation & Storage, Treatment, Disposal & Recycling), Treatment Technology (Mechanical, Thermal, Chemical, Microwave Irradiation) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
The growing demand of the pharmaceutical industry and aging population drives the medical waste management market. The total market revenue, in terms of geography, is expected to reach $10,327.0 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2013 to 2018. The Americas dominates the market with $3,100.0 million in 2013, and is expected to reach $4,040.0 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 5.4%. This is followed by Europe, which is expected to reach $2,710.0 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2013 to 2018.
Regulatory bodies in the Americas and European countries are extremely strict with regards to the way medical waste is handled.
Progressive environmental concerns function as a key winning imperative for market. Current trends and government policies with respect to medical waste management is driven by environmental issues such as global warming, increasing carbon emissions, etc.
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The market is controlled by a few important players who always tend to buy and implement the best technologies and services. Veolia Environment, Clean Harbors, Waste Management Inc., Republic Services Inc., Suez Environnement, and Stericycle Inc. are the top players of the industry, that collectively hold about 69% of the market share.
Medical Waste Management: Market Revenue, By Services, 2011 - 2018
Medical Waste Management Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
For this report, the major players in the market are identified through secondary and primary research based on which their market shares are evaluated. This includes the study of annual reports of top market players and interviews with key opinion leaders such as CEOs, Directors, and marketing personnel.
The market revenue of various services, sectors, and treatment technology of medical waste management are determined and evaluated using primary and secondary research. The market data is available from 2011 to 2018, with a CAGR from 2013 to 2018.
This report analyzes various marketing trends and establishes the most effective growth strategy. It identifies market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues, etc.
Scope of the report:
On the basis of sector:
Hospital waste management
Regular medical waste management
Anatomical waste management
Pharmaceutical waste management
Manufacturing waste management
Clinical trial waste management
On the basis of service:
Collection, transportation & storage
Waste treatment
Disposal and Recycling
Others
On the basis of treatment technology:
Mechanical
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