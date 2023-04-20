Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- The Global Medical Waste Management Market is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2027 from USD 9.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Growth in the medical waste management market is mainly driven by factors such as the increase in acquisitions by leading players in the market and increasing focus on technological advancements for medical waste management services. However, high capital investment is the major factors hampering the growth of this market.



Key Market Players:



The major players operating in this market are Stericycle (US), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Sharps Compliance, Inc. (US), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), REMONDIS SE & CO. KG. (Germany), BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC (US), Daniel Sharpsmart, Inc. (Australia), Republic Services, Inc. (US), EcoMed Services (US), GRP & Associates, Inc. (US), BWS, Inc. (US), MedPro Disposal (US), GIC Medical Disposal (Canada), Gamma Waste Services (US), Triumvirate Environmental, Inc. (US), EPCO (Saudi Arabia), All Medical Waste Australia PTY. LTD. (Australia), Casella Waste Systems (US), Pro-Disposal (Georgia), SSO Medical Waste Management (US), SafeGuard Waste Solutions (US), MedWaste Industries, Inc. (US), Dulsco (Dubai).



Driver: increasing volume of healthcare waste



The healthcare industry has shown significant growth in medical waste management, which drives the market. An increase in demand for healthcare services across the globe has resulted in increased hospitals, laboratories, research centers, mortuaries, autopsy centers, blood banks, and collection activities, which have increased the demand for medical waste management.



Opportunity: increasing number of awareness programmes for medical waste management in developed countries



In developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, there is an increase in initiatives such as awareness programmes and conferences aimed at raising awareness of proper medical waste management and preventing medical waste mishandling.



Restraint: High capital investment



There is significant capital investment required for hospitals, healthcare institutes, and pharmaceutical companies in the collection and processing of waste in an appropriate manner to reduce environmental pollution. For the disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous medical waste, advanced technologies and significant investment are required.



Challenge: Lack of awareness about medical waste management in developing countries



Medical waste management requires awareness and high capital investment, but in developing countries, there is a shortage of funding and a lack of stringent regulations in the medical waste management market. Lack of financial resources in developing countries restricts the adoption of advanced technology and the establishment of medical waste treatment facilities.



Impact of Infectious Waste on Medical Waste Management Market:



Increased Regulatory Requirements: The management of infectious waste is heavily regulated, and is subject to numerous local, state and federal laws. This creates a need for medical waste management companies to ensure that they are in compliance with all applicable regulations, which can result in increased costs and administrative burdens.



Increased Risk of Liability: Infectious waste management requires extra caution and care since it can contain hazardous materials. Medical waste management companies must take extra steps to ensure that infectious waste is properly handled and disposed of in order to minimize liability risks.



Increased Risk of Contamination: Infectious waste can contain dangerous pathogens, which can contaminate other materials or people if not properly managed. This can lead to the spread of disease or other health risks.



Increased Pressure on Resources: Infectious waste management requires additional resources, such as specialized personnel and equipment, which can put a strain on medical waste management companies.



Increased Public Awareness: The public is becoming increasingly aware of the risks associated with infectious waste, which can lead to more scrutiny of medical waste management companies and their practices.



North America is the largest regional market for medical waste management market



The global medical waste management market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for medical waste management market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the rising focus on appropriate waste management and focus on providing healthcare facilities for health conditions like diabetes.



