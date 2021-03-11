The growing demand for remote patient monitoring and home healthcare devices will drive the demand for the medical wearable market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Medical Wearable Market is forecasted to be worth USD 34.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the infiltration of smartphones, along with a rise in the number of smartphone-based healthcare applications, is driving the market for the medical wearables market.
Moreover, the preference of healthcare providers for wireless connectivity and surge in the incidence of diseases, such as diabetes, chronic pain, obesity, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cardiac disorders, will boost the market growth.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/406
Key participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Biotelemetry, Inc., Apple, Inc., GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Irhythm Technologies, Inc., and Masimo Corporation, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Wearable Market on the product, device type, end-user, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Patches
Wristband and Activity Monitors
Smartwatches
Others (Clothing, glasses, others)
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
ECG /Holter Heart Rate Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Blood Pressure Monitors
Multiparameter Trackers
Glucose Monitoring Devices
Sleep Apnea Monitors
Fetal Monitoring Devices
Neurological Monitoring Devices
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers
Home Care Settings
Ambulatory Care Centers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/406
Objectives of the Global Medical Wearable Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Medical Wearable market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Medical Wearable Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Medical Wearable Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Advent of technologically advanced products
4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness of fitness and incidence of lifestyle disorders
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Unfavorable standards and regulations
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Medical Wearable Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Patches
5.1.2. Wristband and Activity Monitors
5.1.3. Smartwatches
5.1.4. Others (Clothing, glasses, others)
Chapter 6. Medical Wearable Market By Device Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Device Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
6.1.1.1. ECG /Holter Heart Rate Monitors
6.1.1.2. Pulse Oximeters
6.1.1.3. Blood Pressure Monitors
6.1.1.4. Multiparameter Trackers
6.1.2. Glucose Monitoring Devices
6.1.3. Sleep Apnea Monitors
6.1.4. Fetal Monitoring Devices
6.1.5. Neurological Monitoring Devices
Chapter 7. Medical Wearable Market By End User Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Hospitals & Clinics
7.1.2. Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers
7.1.3. Home Care Settings
7.1.4. Ambulatory Care Centers
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-medical-wearable-market