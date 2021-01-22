Medical Wearable Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2027 by Top Manufacturers Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.,

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Market Size – USD 7.37 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.5%, Market trends –Advancement in Technology.

Medical wearables are the technological or electrical devices that consumers wear to give the data of their health and exercise. They can be innovative solutions to healthcare problems. In medical wearable technology, some of the applications are used to prevent specific diseases and maintenance of overall health. These devices can determine consumers' weight control, heart rate, etc., so they can directly impact decision making by medical experts. Medical wearable devices can improve the health of patients. During the forecast period, by 2027, the global medical wearable market is expected to reach USD 34.89 billion, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5%.



Scope Of The Report

Key questions answered in the report



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Key participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Biotelemetry, Inc., Apple, Inc., GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Irhythm Technologies, Inc., and Masimo Corporation, among others.



Medical Wearable Market: Market Drivers



In 2019, the global medical wearable market size was estimated at USD 7.73 billion. The rise of the global market is dependent upon various factors. One such major factor is the health consciousness of youth. Moreover, the rising obese population is propelling the demand for such devices in the market. Other factors fueling market growth are the accurate and fast delivery of results and advancement in technology. These products are also easy-to-use. In developing nations, the growth of per capita income is also driving sales.



Medical Wearable Market: Regional Outlook



The highest CAGR is recorded by the Asia Pacific region owing to technological advancements in emerging nations. The increase in the use of technologically advanced devices in clinics and hospitals will boost the market growth in developing nations. Additionally, North America is generating big revenue in the global market.



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Patches

Wristband and Activity Monitors

Smartwatches

Others (Clothing, glasses, others)



Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

ECG /Holter Heart Rate Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Multiparameter Trackers

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Monitoring Devices



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Medical Wearable Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Wearable Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Advent of technologically advanced products

4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness of fitness and incidence of lifestyle disorders

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Unfavorable standards and regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Medical Wearable Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Patches

5.1.2. Wristband and Activity Monitors

5.1.3. Smartwatches

5.1.4. Others (Clothing, glasses, others)



Continued…



