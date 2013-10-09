Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- While there are many options for Dieters in Los Angeles to choose from, because of their proven results, Diet Doc’s prescription hormone medical weight loss programs have become the nation’s leader in effectively losing weight and have become dieters’ best choice for being able to burn belly fat fast. Diet Doc’s prescription hormone medical weight loss programs have already helped thousands of their clients rid themselves of embarrassing stored fat and successfully burn belly fat for a healthier, slimmer figure. And, because Diet Doc’s fat burning supplements and diet pills work best with a low fat diet, patients will have unlimited access, six days per week, to certified nutritionists specially trained in the most effective, fat burning foods for a low fat diet.



To begin a prescription hormone medical weight loss plan, new patients only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and consult with a Diet Doc physician. To ensure each client’s privacy, initial consultations, and each consultation following, can take place over the phone or the internet and in the privacy of the patient’s own home. Learning how to burn belly fat will depend on the patient’s health history and physicians will consider any internal imbalances or improperly functioning organs when determining the most effective treatments and supplements for each patient’s medical weight loss diet. Any prescription hormone treatments or supplements patients include in their low fat diet can also be ordered over the phone or internet and will be shipped directly to the patient’s front door, eliminating any need to travel to a medical weight loss clinic.



Diet Doc understands that many of their clients in Los Angeles do not have a professional health or medical background and may need assistance in creating a low fat diet that works for them. Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists will spend time educating their patients on healthy, low calorie foods that are dense in essential elements and minerals but that will not contribute to weight gain. In fact, many low fat diet foods actually encourage the body to burn excess, stored fat for energy and increase the speed that patients are able to burn belly fat and lose weight fast.



Nutritionists also consider each patient’s personal needs, such as their age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences, when creating a meal and snack plan to complement their prescription hormone medical weight loss treatments. This personalized approach to a low fat diet and fat burning treatments not only allows patients to quickly burn belly fat and lose weight, it also encourages patients to stick with their fat loss goals by adding a sense of familiarity.



Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans have become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss because of their proven results and also because they provide patients will the skills necessary for sustaining their weight in the future. Patients will learn which foods burn belly fat and taste good while leaving them feeling full and satisfied, but that do not cause them to gain back the weight they were able to lose.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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