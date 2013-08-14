Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Diet Doc’s new medical weight loss site, doctorsupervisedweightloss.com, is a great new way for patients across the country to receive the distinguished Diet Doc experience, regardless of geographical location. Interested patients who wish to experience the world class, industry-leading medical weight loss plans offered by the company, can simply visit the new website and quickly interact with expert staff.



The Company’s new website focuses on being informative, first and foremost, yet also entertaining, inspiring, and educational, providing visitors with a complete interactive online experience. Interested clients can visit doctorsupervisedweightloss.com and immediately begin learning the nuances of medically supervised dieting. The company has focused on making the site informative, yet not full of medical jargon. The main goal was to create a medical weight loss site that will not confuse or intimidate potential patients with lofty terminology; rather, inspire visitors with easily understood information, answers to the most frequently asked questions, and inspirational testimonials of the most satisfied and healthy Diet Doc patients.



Another great feature of the new Diet Doc website and medical weight loss protocol is the ability of the company to reach out and service clients across the country with the nationally approved Telemedicine system. The national Telemedicine system allows patients searching for the best non-emergency healthcare, like that of a medical weight loss clinic, to patronize physicians of their choosing, nationwide. This new system directly aids both consumer and business; in that, consumers have access to the best health care and medical weight loss in the nation, and physicians can promote business and offer patients a wider variety of choices over an increased geographical range. When a business can take advantage of technology to connect with a larger swatch of patrons, both business and consumer benefit. Businesses are able to grow and reach a larger audience and clients are able to compare a larger variety of products and services available to them, not simply settle for what is local. The range of Telehealth is nearly unlimited. Currently, interested patients can contact a Diet Doc physician via telephone, and almost any platform, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones have access to a Skype account, rendering Telehealth the most convenient way to receive medical consultation.



Diet Doc’s medically supervised diet is revolutionary because it allows dieters to consume more calories than average low calorie diets plans, yet see greater results. This is due to the close medical supervision provided by the company, all conducted safely and privately from the patient’s own home. There are no doctors’ offices to deal with, no wasted time sitting in a queue waiting to be seen, no invasive examinations, and no embarrassing meetings to attend. Patients simply contact the company to schedule an initial physician appointment, fill out online paperwork that will help the physician better determine how the patient’s body loses weight best, and follow the detailed instructions provided by the company. The Diet Doc medical weight loss plans are broken down into four easy phases, each with detailed instructions and unlimited clinical and informational support. An in-house expert nurse or physician will contact the patient weekly, keeping a close eye on progress and promoting better results through minor diet modifications.



The above information and much more is available on Diet Doc’s new medical weight loss website, Doctorsupervisedweightloss.com. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the website and then call for a complimentary consultation with a certified physician. This consultation is at no charge to the client, so the only cost is a few minutes time.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in pure medical weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over nearly a decade, the company has been producing the most effective results, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making losing weight affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://doctorsupervisedweightloss.com/



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