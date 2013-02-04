Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- High blood pressure is almost always a presupposition to heart disease and possible heart attack. Losing as little as 10% of body weight can make a significant difference in blood pressure and reduce risks of related diseases. Elevated blood pressure can occur in slender, active people, although it is much more common in those that are overweight or obese. One of the most important steps in avoiding high blood pressure and the problems associated with this condition is maintaining an ideal body weight. Blood pressure should be checked by a physician at least once per year and more often for those with a history of elevated blood pressure. The patient should reduce fat and salt intake in the diet. High blood pressure is linked to a host of diseases, including heart attack, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. Experts agree that losing excess fat will decrease the risk of various weight related conditions and diseases.



The professionals at Diet Doc have spent decades researching, modifying and modernizing their prescription hCG diets, offering the most advanced diet plans available in America. This dynamic hormone, when combined with Diet Doc’s patient specific, customized hCG diet plan is a proven method of fast weight loss, particularly in the difficult areas such as underarms, thighs, and that dreadful belly fat. Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans are available by prescription only and are available in sublingual tablets, prescription grade oral drops, and injectable solution. Injectable hCG is the preferred method of delivery and is enhanced with Vitamin B12 for an added energy boost and includes an appetite suppressing hormone. Diet Doc also offers an impressive collection of essential vitamins and minerals as well as prescription diet pills designed to accelerate results, all manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States.



Diet Doc is comprised of a team of specially trained and dedicated fast weight loss professionals, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches, each specializing in safe, medical weight loss. Diet Doc offers each patient a personalized diet program designed to promote healthy and fast weight loss. Patient specific diet plans, comprised of delicious and satisfying meals, are designed by certified nutritionists to be used in conjunction with prescription hCG. Medical weight loss coaches, doctors and nurses are available 6 days per week to answer any concerns and to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement during each patient’s diet experience. Diet Doc focuses on safe and healthy weight loss, encouraging patients to make healthy food choices long after the fat has disappeared.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc has become the Nation’s leader in doctor designed and physician monitored prescription hCG diet plans, providing thousands of Americans the opportunity to lose weight quickly and safely and to avoid weight related diseases and conditions such as high blood pressure. Each patient’s diet journey is monitored by Diet Doc’s professional medical weight loss experts, assuring a safe and fast weight loss experience for every Diet Doc patient.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-888-934-4451

Marketing@DietDoc.info

http://www.hCGTreatments.com/fast-weight-loss/



Follow: Twitter.com/DietDoc10

Friend: Facebook.com/dietdochcg