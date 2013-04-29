Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- As prices of medical weight loss continue to rise, Diet Doc continues to offer patients the lowest priced weight loss with flexible payments. The company now offers flexible payment plans, designed much like its hCG diet plans, individually tailored around each patient. Initially, patient individual needs are evaluated, after which a customized payment plan is developed based on ability and necessity. The goal is to produce positive change in each patient’s lives, not give obese Americans another excuse to put off losing weight now.



With costs of medical treatment in America skyrocketing, Diet Doc announced its most affordable medical weight loss plans to date, offering more services for less and allowing patients the ease of manageable payments with Flex Pay. Patients can design a payment plan that fits their budget while participating in the nation’s most successful doctor supervised diet plan. Diet Doc has begun this new initiative with the idea of producing weight loss today, as opposed to continually putting off beginning a new diet plan. With the company’s prescription hCG diets, patients begin to lose weight almost immediately, and at an incredible rate, up to 30 pounds in 30 days.



With the combination of nutritional science and medical supervision during dieting, Diet Doc can create a personalized diet plan for every patient, monitoring each patient thoroughly for metabolic changes, overall health, and other welfare indicators. Medical Director for Diet Doc, Dr. Nishant Rao M.D. adds; "Running a medical weight loss clinic is not simply about providing a product that produces results, it's about closely monitoring every patient for important physiological changes that could either increase or decrease results. We make sure that our physicians, nurses, and nutritionists are available at the demand of every patient, because we know that real medical weight loss is a team effort, and real results are achieved with hard work and consistency."



New Flex Pay allows clients across the country to experience the best results today. Those interested in the hCG diet, medical hCG weight loss plans, or simply a diet recipe cookbook and healthy diet aids can contact Diet Doc via telephone or email, quickly and easily receive expert medical consultation from an in-house physician, and begin down the road to improved health without having to pay everything up front. Diet Doc has new pricing plans to fit any budget or timeframe, and also can help patients submit paperwork for insurance reimbursement.



The company only offers the highest quality medical weight loss available and real prescription diet aids, not a fad diet, frozen meals, crash dieting, or ineffectual homeopathic diet products. The Diet Doc medical diet program offers the ability to produce 15-25 pounds per cycle, programs for patients with specific diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hormonal imbalance, or hypertension. This program helps uncover underlying reasons that may have hindered results in the past, and if needed, a team of doctors formulates specialty medications that are proven to help suppress appetite, shrink fat cells, and discourage emotional eating



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

1-888-934-4451

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg