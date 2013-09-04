Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- By this time, California dieters have found that the key to quickly and easily losing extra weight is through a successful medical weight loss program that encourages faster fat burn while controlling any negative side effects found to accompany a reduction in caloric intake. But, discovering which best diet pills contain high quality, effective ingredients, and which pills work best for the patient’s personal needs can be challenging without a health or medical background. Thankfully, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans not only offer only the highest quality of ingredients within each of their exclusive supplements, they also provide their clients with unlimited access, six days per week, to their staff of medical weight loss experts. These trained professionals will determine which best diet pills are most appropriate for the patient’s hCG program and will educate them on how to work their supplements seamlessly into their medical weight loss plans.



All of Diet Doc’s supplements are specially formulated in one of Diet Doc’s own, United States based and fully licensed pharmacies to ensure that only the highest quality of ingredients is found within their products. Patients can order their best diet pills over the phone or the internet, and in the privacy of their own home, and receive their shipments directly to their front step. Patients will notice that a Certificate of Analysis accompanies each shipment and outlines the levels of active ingredients as well as the quality and nature of each product. This certificate allows patients to see exactly what they are consuming as part of their hCG diet plan and allows them to feel confident that their medical weight loss products are safe, healthy and effective.



One of Diet Doc’s best diet pills are their Ultra Burn supplements that accelerate the rate of fat loss and are usually introduced during hCG diet plans during any point where a patient is not losing weight at a satisfactory rate. These best diet pills are considered lipotropics, which literally translates to “fat movers”, and contain methionine, inositol and carnitine as their main medical weight loss ingredients. They also have 1,000 mcg of vitamin B12 to increase energy levels throughout the day and negate any fatigue or weakness felt when people in California are dieting.



Another common problem California dieters struggle with is controlling their temptation to overeat or overindulge in their favorite, high calorie foods. When Diet Doc created their unique protocol for the hCG diet programs, they took this principle into consideration and designed appetite suppressing medical weight loss supplements to eliminate this uncomfortable side effect of dieting. Products like Slim Down, another of Diet Doc’s best diet pills, effectively decrease the appetite with herbals extracts that block the absorption of sugar. And, unlike other fad diet pills, Slim Down does not contain strong stimulants like ephedra or phentramine but does have about two cups of coffees worth of caffeine to eliminate any tiredness and provide patients with quick energy.



Diet Doc’s hCG diets have helped so many patients reach their weight loss goals because they utilize only the highest quality of ingredients within their products and provide the support necessary to guide patients along this important journey. Diet Doc is committed to standing by patients during this transition and are eager to see them develop healthier, happier lives overall.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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