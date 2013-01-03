Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Obesity, a leading cause of preventable death, is viewed by some as one of the most serious health problems of the 21st century. Obesity is a condition in which excess body fat has accumulated so extensively that it may adversely affect one’s health, leading to a reduced life expectancy.



Diet Doc, the nation’s leading and most successful prescription hCG diet plan provider, has researched, modified and modernized the original Dr. A.T.W. Simeones 1950’s hCG diet to make it simpler and safer allowing patients the opportunity to shed pounds rapidly and more effectively without side effects. hCG, or human chorionic gonadotropin, is a hormone found in the developing placenta of pregnant women. Dr. Simeons originally found that this hormone afforded patients medical weight loss when coupled with a very low calorie diet. This theory did work; however, the dangerously low 500 calorie per day diet, caused serious health risks for the patient, mimicking symptoms of starvation and malnutrition. Today, Diet Doc’s improved prescription hCG diet plan allows the dieter to consume over double the daily caloric consumption as the original diet (up to 1250 daily). Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists develop a customized, patient specific high protein, low carbohydrate diet plan that when used in conjunction with prescription only hCG, allows the patient a safe and healthy voyage to a future of improved health by losing excess fat. This plan is an all-inclusive medical weight loss plan which begins with each patient being thoroughly evaluated by in-house physicians to assure that a prescription hCG diet is the safest and most advantageous method of medical weight loss. The evaluation includes the patient’s medical history and current medications as well as anticipated goals and current activity level. The patient is then prescribed pure hCG by Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians. hCG is available in three forms: injection, which is the preferred method of delivery due its more rapid weight loss effects, sublingual tablets, and oral drops. Regardless of the method of delivery, patients following Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plan will lose pounds and inches quickly. Coaches and consultants are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, encouragement and guidance during each patient’s journey. They also offer a delicious selection of diet foods as well as an impressive collection of prescription vitamin and mineral supplements and prescription diet pills for accelerated results.



Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans achieve weight loss goals without invasive and often risky surgical weight loss procedures or experimental diet pills. This medical weight loss plan is available at a fraction of the cost of other diet plans fitting almost everyone’s budget.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



