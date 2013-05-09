Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Diet Doc’s new hCG weight loss plans offer the company’s most dramatic results to date, providing close diet supervision and producing over 30 pounds of weight loss in one month. The company recently conducted an in-house survey, revealing that over 97% of patients lost weight more effectively, and kept it off longer with a Diet Doc hCG weight loss plan than other leading diet providers.



In order to produce more rapid results, Diet Doc offers a comprehensive, yet simple online questionnaire that can help in-house physicians determine underlying health conditions that may be preventing weight loss. This questionnaire is available to all new patients and easily completed online in a few minutes. Afterwards, a Diet Doc physician will review the results, and will contact the patient to discuss the most effective treatments, all based on the patient’s individual bodily factors. This initial consultation allows Diet Doc to custom design a treatment plan around every patient, and is the secret to achieving such monumental and lasting results.



Diet Doc's system can provide real lasting weight loss for nearly anyone. Regardless of desired results, Diet Doc can produce healthy weight loss for those trying to rid themselves of those pesky last 10 pounds, or those who must lose substantial weight in order to restore lost health, prevent dangerous obesity related disease, and get back on track towards a healthy and long future.



The real key to positive lifelong change is the expert level of service and individual attention that Diet Doc provides to each patient. The company initially provides every potential patient with an expert evaluation wherein physicians use the patient's age, gender, medical history, and lifestyle to design a customized hCG weight loss plan centered on these areas of concern. Certified nutritionists then consult with the physician to develop meal and weight loss plans based on these individual factors, custom produced to fit each patient's individual lifestyle.



Diet Doc now offers their most advanced medical weight loss plans to customers nationwide via the Telemedicine system. With the ease of a telephone call, patients can contact Diet Doc, consult with expert physicians and receive the best available medical weight reduction, even if they are outside of the company’s geographical proximity. With telemedicine, potential patients in remote areas have access to America's top diet providers, allowing those who otherwise lack it, access to the most successful weight loss plans available, simultaneously freeing them from constraining, embarrassing, and time consuming doctor’s office visits.



In an effort to provide the best possible service to each patient, Diet Doc offers medical weight loss plans with or without the inclusion of prescription hCG treatments. Prescription hCG is available in three convenient forms; injection, sublingual tablets, and sublingual drops. The company offers their most sophisticated medical weight loss coupled with a nutritionist designed hCG diet plan, capable of offering patients results of over one pound per day, free from side effects and preventing diet plateau.



Regardless of the method of administration, prescription hCG treatments have been shown to be effective in helping patients lose weight fast. In order to bolster patient health during dieting, Diet Doc adds energizing vitamin B12 to each of their types of prescription hCG. Vitamin B12 has been found to balance metabolism, increase energy, and increase thermogenesis in the body, the state at where the body literally melts away trapped fat in the body. Once a patient/doctor relationship has been established, all clients are contacted weekly by the company's in-house experts for updates on weight lost, energy levels, or any possible patient questions or concerns. If at this time results have slowed or stopped, instant alterations in the hCG diet plan can be made, ensuring that the most effective and consistent results are always achieved. Clients are also encouraged to contact the company if they have any questions or concerns. This level of service and attention to detail is unsurpassed in the world of medical weight loss, and with flexible payments available, Diet Doc has made medical weight loss affordable for anyone around the country.



