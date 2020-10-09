New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The global medical workstations market is estimated to reach USD 7.31 Billion by 2027 from USD 2.20 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of around 16.6% through the forecast period. The market growth is driven by increasing focus on patient safety, improving nursing efficiency, growing focus on quick accessibility to the critical medical equipment & supplies along with rising adoption of eMAR (Electronic Medication Administration Record) to prevent medication errors.



Medical workstations are crucial to keep medical supplies organized and increase efficiency in medical settings. These are workstations are clinical tools that are widely employed in the hospitals to enhance patient care, enhance patient engagement, reduce nursing fatigue, while handling the rigors without interruption or technical delay.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Midmark Corp (United States), AFC Industries (United States), General Electric Company (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Ergotron (Anthro Corporation) (United States), CCI Group (United States), Cygnus Medical (United States), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (United States), Hologic (United States), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), PaxeraHealth Corp (United States), Accuray Incorporated (United States) and Capsa Healthcare (United States), Ampronix (United States), Alma IT Systems (Spain), Medicor Imaging (United States) and NGI Group (France), among others.



The Medical Workstations industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Wall Mounted Workstations

Medical Computer Workstations

Medical Imaging Workstations



Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Anesthesia

Emergency

Procedure

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook of Medical Workstations Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Medical Workstations market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Medical Workstations Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Medical Workstations sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Medical Workstations industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Medical Workstations industry

Analysis of the Medical Workstations market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Medical Workstations Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Medical Workstations industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



