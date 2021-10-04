Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Medical Workstations Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Medical Workstations market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.



Midmark Corp (United States), AFC Industries (United States), General Electric Company (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Ergotron (Anthro Corporation) (United States), CCI Group (United States), Cygnus Medical (United States), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (United States), Hologic (United States), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), PaxeraHealth Corp (United States), Accuray Incorporated (United States), Capsa Healthcare (United States)



A medical workstation, an advanced computer designed and modern technology for scientific and technical applications. Presently, manufacturers are focusing on the development of lighter medical carts and suppliers are improvising manoeuvrability every day. On the other hand, with the worldâ€™s population expanding hospitals are busier than ever and it is vital that they provide treatment as quickly as possible to prevent inpatient back-up. A medical workstation on wheels is necessary to provide quick efficient care within various hospitals.



Influencing Trends:

- Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Cloud-Based Technologies in the Medical Imaging Workflow



Growth Drivers:

The Growth of Product Commercialization Cross the World

Rising Investments to Support Product Development

Increasing Adoption of Medical Imaging Workstations



Gaps and Opportunities:

The Growth in Number of Establishment of New Medical Facilities across the World

Surging Evolvement of User Preference for Digital Platforms in both Developing and Developed Nations



by Type (Wall Mounted Workstations, Medical Computer Workstations, Medical Imaging Workstations), By Application (Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Review, Advanced Imaging)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

- Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



