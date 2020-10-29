Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Medical X-Ray Tube Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Global market is projected to display a subtle growth represented by a CAGR of 3.60% during 2019 - 2024.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Medical X-Ray Tube Market: Oxford Instruments, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens, Raymax Medical, Varex, Hangzhou Wandong Electron Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Kailong Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Dunlee, General Electrics, IAE.



Industry News and Developments:



First U.S. Installation of the Siemens SOMATOM X.cite Premium CT Scanner



September 18, 2020 — Florida's Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) recently became the first healthcare institution in the United States to install the SOMATOM X.cite, a premium single-source computed tomography (CT) scanner from Siemens Healthineers that offers advanced imaging capabilities with a focus on the patient experience.



The SOMATOM X.cite is the first CT scanner to feature the new myExam Companion intelligent user interface, which guides the radiologic technologist through the exam workflow with precise questions regarding the patient. Combining available patient data (gender, age, etc.) with other patient-specific information, myExam Companion identifies optimal acquisition and reconstruction techniques for each patient, increasing the efficiency and consistency of the imaging process.



Other features of the SOMATOM X.cite include a large, 82 cm gantry bore, a powerful Vectron X-ray tube, and spectral imaging with TwinBeam Dual Energy. Together with the StellarInfinity detector, the Vectron X-ray tube enables visualization of even the smallest details with 0.30 mm precision resolution. Additionally, a Patient Observation Camera allows the technologist to closely monitor the patient while inside the gantry. A detachable, gantry-mounted tablet allows the technologist to complete nearly the entire exam workflow from within the scan room while maintaining focus on the patient. An optional FAST 3D Camera collects additional anatomical information and automatically positions the patient at isocenter.



Varex to Showcase New X-Ray Components at ECR 2020 Virtual Exhibition



July 15, 2020: Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that it will showcase its latest X-ray tubes and sources, digital detectors, connect and control devices, and software solutions at the 32nd annual European Congress of Radiology (ECR). The European Society of Radiology's 2020 congress has transitioned to a virtual exhibition format, which will take place July 15 - 21, 2020.



In addition to Varex's existing X-ray imaging product portfolio, the company will highlight several new technologies and products, including: a nanotube (NT) based X-ray tube, new Z Platform family of digital detectors, and photon counting digital detectors. To accommodate 2020's virtual ECR Conference, Varex will integrate a live chat function with a virtual booth, staffed throughout the conference in order to provide live information and to answer questions on their products and their innovative Solutions in Sight™.



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global medical x-ray tube market. The report analyzes the Medical X-Ray Tube Market By Product Type (Rotatory Anode Medical X-Ray Tube and Stationary Anode Medical X -Ray Tube) and By Application (Dental Imaging, Radiography, CT Scanner and Mammography System). The global medical x-ray tube market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Japan, China, India and Brazil) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Over the recent years, global medical x-ray tube market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including increase in geriatric population and surge in incidence of chronic diseases due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. Moreover, rising medical infrastructure developments with increase in medical facilities is expected to propel the demand for medical x-ray tube market. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type as well as application. By Product Type, the segment of rotatory anode medical x-ray tube is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market in the historic as well as forecast period. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in the global medical x-ray tube market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is likely to drive the regional market.



Influence Of The Medical X-Ray Tube Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Medical X-Ray Tube market.

- Medical X-Ray Tube market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Medical X-Ray Tube market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Medical X-Ray Tube market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Medical X-Ray Tube market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Medical X-Ray Tube market.



