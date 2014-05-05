Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Medjobbers officially launches their app style website today (http://www.medjobbers.com). After three years in development, the healthcare employment service officially unveils itself to the medical community. The first part of 2014 has seen Medjobbers in beta testing and early promotion, where its been sneak previewed at medical and nursing conventions around the country. Initial reaction has been remarkable from both job seekers in the medical field and the hospitals, labs, clinics and practices that struggle to find qualified medical workers and professionals.



Medjobbers will be giving away 10 Free Sets Of Scrubs during their official launch. More details are one their website at http://www.medjobbers.com



It's free to sign-up. Members also get discounts on thousands of medical related products.



Simplicity has been the goal of MedJobbers. Medjobbers is completely responsive across devices. Everything from profile creation to job and candidate searching can be done easily from a smartphone or device. First and foremost, Medjobbers wants job seekers and healthcare employers to know that profiles take only minutes to create. The service is free to use for job seekers. From workers to technicians to doctors, any medical job seeker can create a profile which acts as an online resume. Employers can quickly access just the profiles needed through Medjobbers' simple and innovative search.



The cost is low for the principles seeking candidates, and MedJobbers feel they have an edge with competitive pricing compared to the clunky and cumbersome general employment websites. MedJobbers' motto is "Just Medical".



Mike Elder, co-founder of Medjobbers, recently spoke about the innovation that went into Medjobbers web-based service, "The site is built to be mobile across all devices. It's not an app but functions like one on the web. That way it doesn't clutter up a phone or pad, or need to be set-up across different devices. Just go to the website address and the service uses simple app like functionality across all devices. Medical professionals, technicians and workers move around frequently. Employers are always struggling to keep up with their staffing needs. From my decades of experience as a medical recruiter, I helped guide the development of Medjobbers to fit the needs and lifestyles of those whose job it is too service our medical needs."



Medjobber's initial stage development was guided by Mike's partner, co-founder Andy Tran. He tells the story of how Medjobbers was founded one day over lunch. "Mike and I were having lunch and Mike had this idea for a very simple and elegant structure for a medical jobs website. He wanted to know if I thought it was possible and it seemed to me that it was possible, and also a viable idea that would have a lot of appeal in the healthcare industry. That's when we decided to get together and work on it. We were both working for the same medical recruiting company at the time. They got wind of what we were doing and fired us both. We have spent three years pouring everything we have into Medjobbers."



Along the way Mike and Andy brought aboard Nate Lewis as Lead Developer and Lindsey Lewis as Social Media Manager. They have helped see to it that Medjobbers works seamlessly as intended, and that word gets out about this elegant new medical employment service. Currently Medjobbers has 11,000 followers in Instagram.



Recently Medjobbers took their medical job search app to the New Jersey State Nurses Association Convention. They want new grads to know that even in a still employment market, its still important to begin making connections and getting your name and credentials out there. MedJobbers was specifically designed with new grads in mind, as appealing to a tech savvy generation and allowing a new grad to put themselves in front of many principles quickly.



At the AONE 2014 convention Medjobbers brought along Iron Revenge, the world's largest street legal monster truck!



ABOUT MEDJOBBERS

Medjobbers is a web based app for employment recruiting in the healthcare industry. It connects medical workers, technicians and professionals with organizations seeking the services for doctors, physical therapists, technicians and other job candidates in the medical field.



CONTACT

MedJobbers

Cape Coral, FL

407-883-6771

http://www.medjobbers.com