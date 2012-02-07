Announcing New Aesthetic and Medical Laser Rental Service Now Open in Atlanta Area

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- Laser Rentals is a new cosmetic and aesthetic laser rental company headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. With the high cost of aesthetic equipment and the maintenance associated with it http://www.laserrentalsll.com has a better alternative then buying laser equipment. In 2008 & 2009 physicians and aesthetic providers began getting creative and started requesting daily and weekly rentals instead of purchasing an $80k- $130k laser device. The market evolved and Laser Rentals LLC was formed to service the need.



Laser Rentals currently offers many of the most advanced laser platforms including 2 variations of Smartlipo (Laser Liposuction), Deka DOT Fractional CO2 (Skin Resurfacing), several Hair Removal Lasers as well as skin tightening and Q- Switch Tattoo removal Lasers.



Laserrentalsllc.com also provides Marketing, Training and Consulting and helps providers and clinicians understand the current trends in the market as well as strategizing to build their businesses.



No longer will providers shy away from offering other procedures because of the high cost of equipment. With Laser Rentals they can virtually offer any laser procedure that they want without having to heavily invest in constantly evolving technology. Some local Physicians have increased their business by $200k per year just by adding 1 day of Aesthetic procedures a month!



Laser Rentals LLC is serving the following States: Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.