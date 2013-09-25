MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com Ranks the Top Five States in Which to Become a Medical Assistant

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Medical assistants play a valuable role at health care centers across the country. Medical assistants can work at hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes and perform basic administrative and medical duties. As the American population ages, nursing assistants are facing increased demand across the country.



That’s why MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com is so enthusiastic about helping people pursue a medical assistant career. At MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com, visitors can learn valuable information about becoming a medical assistant, including the average medical assistant duties and the training required in order to become a medical assistant.



The website recently revealed a list of the top five best states to be a medical assistant. A spokesperson for MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com explains more:



“There is considerable variation in the job quality and salary of medical assistants across the country. After looking at salary data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we’ve concluded that California, Idaho, Washington DC, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are the five best states in which to be a medical assistant. This conclusion is based on a combination of relatively high average salaries as well as job demand throughout the state.”



MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com also explains exactly how to become a medical assistant. The site lists the educational and training programs required to become a medical assistant, for example. Specific medical assistant training is required for some medical assistant positions, although other positions simply require a high school diploma or G.E.D. Several months of on-the-job training is required for most positions along with a medical assistant certification test.



The most important parts of becoming a medical assistant is actually applying for jobs. That’s why MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com features a diverse range of career resources designed to help:



“At our site, visitors will find a number of useful tools designed to help them find a job. Those tools include a sample medical assistant resume and cover letter as well as a medical assistant job description for all of the different positions available today. We also list the types of medical assistant certification tests required for different positions and the overall demand facing the profession.”



Ultimately, the goal of MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com is to help aspiring medical assistants understand the path that lies ahead of them. Whether searching for salary data, educational requirements, or job opportunities, MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com aims to answer any questions aspiring medical assistants might have about their future profession.



About MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com

MedicalAssistantCareerCenter.com is an online medical assistant career resource. The website features descriptions of medical assistant job duties, training requirements, sample resumes, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.medicalassistantcareercenter.com