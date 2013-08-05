MedicalBillingSoftware.com Announces Release of Medisoft V19

Port Charlotte, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Following the announcement of the US government that the diagnosis classification system will finally be migrated to the new ICD-10 code set, Medical Billing Software (MBS) has announced the release of the latest and 19th version of Medisoft.



According to MBS President, Harry Selent, although the decision has been postponed many times already in the past, it would be best for Medisoft users to begin adjusting to the expanded diagnosis code even before it is implemented. It is expected that the codes will go from 14,000 to approximately 69,000 once the new ICD-10 code set is adopted. The government has implied that the change shall take effect on October 2014, after which, no more postponement shall be entertained.



“Time is money right now”, Selent was quoted as saying as he stresses the importance for medical practitioners to begin the much-anticipated long migration time from ICD-9 to the developed ICD-10 diagnosis classification system. This transition is expected to result in a significant impact on their work and cash flows.



To aid with this development in the field the Medisoft V19 was designed to offer the same medical practice management conveniences as the famous V18, only with additional features that allow it to be ICD-10–compliant. Aside from supporting ICD-10 codes in its diagnosis list, it also has a General Equivalent Mappings (GEM) tool which converts ICD-9 codes to ICD-10 codes.



Since it supports both ICD-9 and ICD-10, it can also be set to continue the use of ICD-9 in case the user prefers not to make the transition to the new code set. Another helpful feature is its notification system that alerts the insurance carrier whenever the wrong diagnosis code is used.



Harry Selent advises interested customers to take advantage of the first few months following the release of Medisoft V19 because of the discount incentives that come with it during this time frame.



More information could be obtained by contacting their team at 888-691-8058 or by visiting their official website at www.medicalbillingsoftware.com.