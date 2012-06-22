MedicalExamGlove.com Reviews and Recommends Products to Healthcare Professionals

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Medical exam gloves are used by medical professionals whenever they have to have contact with patients who may be carrying bacteria, virii or other pathogens. In the medical profession hygiene is paramount not just for their own protection, but for the protection of their patients by preventing the spread of harmful diseases and the newly occurring superbugs.



Medical Exam Gloves is a website dedicated to reviewing the different types of medical glove available such as latex exam gloves and offering their perspective and recommendations on them to those in the medical professional, that they might make informed decisions when placing orders on behalf of their workplace.



The reviews are split into two distinct categories- overall reviews of the different principle types of gloves and reviews of specific manufacturers. In the overall reviews, a summary is provided in a table of the essential pros and cons of the product, followed by a short history of the product and an insight into its manufacture, and the implications these have on the usage of the product in the modern medical context.



Reviews of manufacturers are broken down in tables containing their main categories of products and the subsections therein. Clicking on a product will lead a user to high quality imagery and a summary of the product, its function and specialty where appropriate, and a PDF file specification sheet for more detailed information.



The site also features high quality, original, editorialized content in its Articles section, covering topics like the use of color coding for medical exam gloves, raw material price analyses, purchasing trends in industry and potential dangers with certain production processes.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “Our mission is to help medical professionals choose the best exam glove for their facility by giving you the latest information available. Clinicians work hard to save lives and the only proper thing to do is to ensure healthcare workers are well protected from harmful pathogens. Choosing the correct medical glove can be a daunting task, especially with every medical salesman telling medics their products are the best. Whether you are a nurse, physician, police officer, fireman, or lab technician, you have to make sure you have the best protection with high levels of comfort available.”



About Medical Exam Glove

Medical Exam Glove is a site specifically focused on nurses and other healthcare professionals, providing the best recommendations for latex, nitrile and vinyl medical exam gloves. For more information please visit: http://www.medicalexamglove.com/