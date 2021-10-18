Casper, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2021 -- The insulin savings program will be extended, a necessary change since one in three Medicare beneficiaries currently have diabetes. Insulin is set to cost no more than $35 for each month's copayment through participating Part D prescription drug plans. Medicare Advantage plans that include drug coverage may also be included. This is great news for those living at assisted living Casper WY with Medicare Advantage plans.



Medicare Advantage plans have been offering additional health-related benefits since 2019. Most commonly, coverage for over-the-counter medication, in-home support service, transportation to and from doctor's appointments, and much more for those living with chronic conditions. Benefits have expanded to include some non-medical services, including meal deliveries, transportation to and from grocery shopping, and post control. Nearly 19% of Medicare Advantage plans offer supplemental benefits for those who are chronically ill. Next year, that number will increase to 25%.



Special Needs Plan (SNP) offers coverage for a select group of individuals, including those enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid while also living with a chronic condition. Chronic condition SNP offers coverage for diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, end-stage renal disease, heart disease, and more. This type of plan is required to provide prescription drug coverage. It also may offer additional benefits, including lower copayments for specialists and certain medications and a care coordinator to help individuals monitor their conditions and work with health care providers to schedule appointments.



You can find more information on plans and their benefits with the Medicare Plan Finder.



