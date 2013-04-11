Medicare Advantage Plans Payback Boost Spikes Traffic to Supplemental Insurance Comparison Site

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services surprised insurers that provide Medicare Advantage plans recently with their announcement of a 3.4% increase in reimbursement rates, instead of the 2.2% cut originally called for in February. It was good news all around as many private insurance companies had contemplated exiting the Advantage program had the cuts been enacted. This would have left seniors and the disabled with far fewer coverage options to choose from. Stephen Pewter, the senior citizen who started his own Medicare supplemental insurance comparison site, watched its traffic surge by 15% overnight following the decision.



“I’m not bold enough to call myself an insurance expert by any means,” Pewter said, “but it doesn’t take one to see how this announcement means good things for seniors.” Although he had no formal technology background, Pewter was driven to create the comparison website after his own frustrated efforts to research supplemental insurance plans online. Hesitant to provide lots of personal information on the existing sites he found, he created his site that requires just a zip code to deliver quotes from multiple providers. “The more options out there for people like me, the better,” he added.



In the few short months since the site launched, tens of thousands of people have visited Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net, not just for rate comparisons but also for the wealth of other information it contains. There’s a library of easy-to-read articles and information to help seniors understand their Medicare coverage and decide what’s right for them with supplemental insurance. It even includes tutorials to help seniors navigate some of the most trying situations; like getting reimbursed for payments they’ve made for medical services and requesting payment from an insurance company.



“I think we’ve really hit on something here. And it’s that people are confused by Medicare and everything that goes along with it. News such as that of the Advantage reimbursement breaks and it raises questions. People want to understand what it means for them. That’s why everything that’s on the site is in plain English. We’ll keep updating it with new info so it continues to be a helpful resource people can come back to.”



About Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net

Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net is a site created to be the singular source for people to get the best rates and coverage from their Medicare supplemental insurance. Created by senior citizen Stephen Pewter, the site requires only a zip code to return competitive rate quotes from health insurance providers. And its articles and tutorials help seniors make educated decisions and smart supplemental insurance purchases. For more information visit: medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net