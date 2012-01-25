Medicare Supplement Leads Are Trending Says Benepath.net CEO

Newtown Sq, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2012 -- Insurance agents know the value of Medicare supplements leads. They can turn a modest agency into a thriving business.



“It’s not hard to sell Medicare supplement leads and with good reason,” says Clelland Green, RHU, CEO, and president of Benepath.net in Pennsylvania. “The next few years will see even more Americans become a part of the Grey Wave sweeping across the nation. These individuals will become eligible for Medicare and as a result, will need Medicare supplements to fill in any gaps in coverage. This is where an enterprising insurance agent comes in.”



The modern way of sourcing business is to purchase Medicare supplement leads. For certain, the new way beats the old way of trying to sell Medicare supplements to every homeowner an agent could find, on the theory that anyone who owned a house could benefit from Medicare protection. Times have changed and so have the ratios for converting leads.



“In the ‘olden’ days, every 10 Medicare supplement leads may cough up about three appointments and out of those three appointments, perhaps one sale. Cold calling, word-of-mouth referrals, direct mail and the like did return results, but it was a long, tough road to travel. Welcome to the 21st century and the luxury of one click Medicare supplement leads,” said Green.



Today, insurance agents will grow their business best by buying pre-qualified Medicare supplement leads; leads that come in real time and have not been worked by anyone else. This is important to agents, because if the leads are not exclusive, they have lost any leverage they had to work the lead by the time they eventually get it.



“The direct purchase of exclusive Medicare supplement leads is one of the smartest business moves an agent looking to expand their business can make,” added Green. “It offers them prospects fast, in real time and often results in a high conversion rate because they are dealing with people who ‘want’ the product.”



Gone are the days of 50 to 60 hour work weeks of cold calling, setting up appointments, working leads the old-fashioned way, and not making much money. Buying Medicare supplement leads means the marketing has already been done, and the only thing that remains is to call or meet the potential client. Even though technology moves fast, the innovation of pre-qualified, exclusive insurance leads is a real plus to agents wanting to make their business successful.



