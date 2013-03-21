Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison Releases New Article "Five Tips for Saving on Medicare Supplemental Insurance"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net announced today that they have added and an informative new article on their website that teaches readers five important tips when searching for Medicare supplemental insurance.



For many people searching for Medicare supplemental insurance can be a daunting process. Faced with thousands of websites that provide information that is questionable at best, for the discerning researcher finding reputable information is often times as hard is finding affordable insurance itself.



Because of this, the website Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison (MSIC) has released a brand-new learning Center that helps researchers tackle some of the many questions they will face when looking for insurance companies.



The learning Center talks about the different types of Medicare supplemental insurance and helps the readers navigate the often times confusing differentiations between the plans.



“I wanted to create a website that can help people just like me and my wife," says Stephen pewter, Medicare member and founder of MSIC. “Just six months ago we were searching for this kind of information and it was a very frustrating process. I created the website at first to help my friends and family, but then it gained popularity and took off on its own. Now we are just trying to provide the most up-to-date information for people like us who want to learn more about Medicare supplemental insurance."



The website, which just went live after the holidays, boasts software that provides side-by-side Medicare supplemental insurance quotes from reputable companies in a given area just by the use of a zip code. Until recently websites like MSIC would request personal information such as credit card numbers and full addresses. Experts suspect that the websites overnight success is in direct relation to the fact that it does not ask for personal information.



To learn more about Medicare supplemental insurance comparison, or to get a free price quote, please visit: http://www.Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net



About MSIC

Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net (MSIC) was created by Stephen Pewter with the intent to assist other senior citizens with acquiring non-invasive Medicare supplemental insurance quotes. It became a smash hit literally overnight, partially because a senior created it, and partially because it’s a safe and anonymous way to get Medicare Supplemental Insurance quotes.