Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison Website Announces Brand-New Price Comparison Technology

Tempe, AZ -- 10/24/2012 -- A new Medicare supplemental insurance company has hit the online world and has already been getting a lot of attention from insurance shoppers. In just its first two weeks after release the company boasted 10,000 unique views, and today, they have announced the release of their brand-new insurance comparison software.



According to Ron Montgomery, director of IT, the software scrapes up to 35% more Medicare supplemental insurance companies and does it 20% faster than before.



“We are extremely pleased with this software upgrade,” stated Mr. Montgomery in a recent interview. “It allows our visitors to quickly jump onto our website, enter their zip code, and within seconds be given a comprehensive list of all the most reputable Medicare supplemental insurance companies in their area. Before, they had to provide invasive information such as their home address or credit card number. But today, with the creation of new technology, all that is not necessary. All a shopper needs to do is enter their zip code. This has made our website extremely popular since its initial release.”



Indeed, the demand for comparison websites of all genres has been growing since the advent of the Internet. In the past, those searching for supplemental insurance had to contact the insurance companies directly and dodge pushy salespeople and annoying follow-up phone calls. But with insurance comparison websites, the shopper can perform initial research on the insurance companies of their choosing and contact each one knowing how their price compares to their competition.



“This puts the power in the hands of the shopper, and allows them to negotiate the absolute best prices possible for their chosen policies," said Mr. Montgomery.



The new Medicare supplemental insurance comparison website has been seeing an exponential increase in views since its first release in September. Now, with the new software upgrade, the website owners are expecting their daily visits to double or even triple.



In addition to the fast comparison software available on the website, the company also provides articles and a learning center to educate their visitors about Medicare and Medicare supplemental insurance.



To learn more, or to get a comprehensive list of all the best Medicare supplemental insurance companies in a specific area, please visit: http://medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net/



About medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net

Created in September of 2012, Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net was specifically built to assist medicare supplemental insurance shoppers find the absolute best rates on the Internet. Recently they updated their search software to provide better and faster results to their esteemed clientelle.