Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison Website Created by Senior Citizen Announces 25,000th Customer Helped

Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison (MSIC) announced today that they have successfully assisted their 25,000th customer.



For anyone who has searched for Medicare supplemental insurance they know it can be a challenging process. The advent of the internet has certainly made the process easier, but only until recently clients still had to part with sensitive information such as their name, age and home address.



Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison was created with the researcher’s privacy in mind, and is one of the first comparison websites of its kind to give insurance quotes while only requiring a zip code.



“This is what allowed us to take our website to the next level,” said Steven Pewter, creator of the MSIC. “I’m a senior citizen myself and I wanted to create something that anyone could be comfortable using. The majority of our clients just aren’t OK with giving personal information up front. Our goal was to allow people to search for supplemental insurance anonymously, and I think our success with that has made us so popular.”



“Hitting the 25,000th visitor helped is indeed a fine achievement,” said David Bartholomew, director of marketing. “We’ve found that as soon as anything ‘personal’ is requested people immediately click away. They just don’t want that, it feels completely invasive. With our site people can search all the most reputable Medicare supplemental insurance providers in their area and do so 100% anonymously. They can contact the companies on their own terms, and the fact that they get competing price quotes puts them in the place of power during negotiations.”



MSIC also recently announced that they have added 250,000 companies to their database, all of them vetted according to reputation and years in business.



About MSIC

Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net (MSIC) was created in September of 2012 to help shoppers get the best rates for Medicare supplemental insurance. The website utilizes the absolute latest in price quote technology, and has already received rave reviews from the industry.