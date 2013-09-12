Medicare Supplemental Insurance Site Offers Tips to Save Money on Medicare Plan B Insurance

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net (MSIC), created by retired firefighter and senior Stephen Pewter, offers helpful tips and recommendations to other seniors looking for cost-effective solutions to their Plan B Medicare supplemental insurance needs. Offering side-by-side comparisons of insurance quotes, MSIC's database of current insurance companies includes the most reputable insurance providers available today.



"Part B Medicare supplemental insurance is perhaps the most important supplemental insurance you can purchase," explains an article on the MSIC website. "This is the type of insurance that covers your regular doctor visits as well as your outpatient hospital visits and emergency room fees should you need to visit that section of the hospital."



When making important decisions about Part B Medicare supplemental insurance, MSIC makes the following recommendations:



* Get Medicare First: Before researching supplemental insurance, be sure that you have enrolled in federally mandated Medicare.



* Do Some Research: Each insurance company provides the same benefits in the Part B plan, but each will charge a different amount. Researching and comparing the rates of many providers ensures retaining the best rate.



* Check Rate Increases: Once a rate has been purchased, it likely will not go up as the insured person ages. But be sure to check with the provider to make sure that the rate will not increase with age.



* Use the Six-Month Grace Period Wisely: After enrolling in Medicare, seniors have a six-month grace period during which they are not required to get a physical. Finding supplemental insurance during this time saves the expense of additional fees to cover pre-existing conditions. Use this advantageous time wisely by securing coverage early.



Mr. Pewter created MSIC just months after receiving his first computer for his 74th birthday and with no previous computer programming experience. Spurred by his own frustrating search for insurance coverage, his innovation led him to create a site where visitors could find important information about supplemental insurance by entering only their zip code. The site has become a huge success overnight and now features over 12,000 insurance providers.



About Stephen Pewter and MSIC

Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net (MSIC) was created by Stephen Pewter with the intent to assist other senior citizens acquire non-invasive Medicare supplemental insurance quotes. Unlike other sites, it's free to request a quote and doesn't require providing sensitive personal information. It has become a huge hit, partially because a senior created it, and partially because it’s a safe and anonymous way to get Medicare insurance quotes. For more information, visit http://www.medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net.