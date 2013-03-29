Medicare Supplemental Insurance Website Creator Steven Pewter Hospitalized

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Stephen pewter, the creator of Medicare Supplemental Insurance Comparison (MSIC), announced today that he was hospitalized after breaking his wrist and rib in a tragic fall outside his home in Denver, Colorado.



The fall came after a major snowstorm in the Denver area. “I came out of my house to take our dog Shiloh on a walk around the neighborhood. I didn't notice that there was black ice on the ground in front of our carport in a shaded area. I was on my back before I even realized what was happening,” Stephen says. “My dog was just sitting there licking my face and I had no idea what happened,” he laughs.



Fortunately for Stephen the very website he created several months ago has proven to be more lucrative than he ever thought possible. After creating the website and assisting himself and his wife with finding the best Medicare supplemental insurance for their specific needs, Stephen now stays in the hospital fully covered for what looks like will be a several week duration.



“Now I'm even more thankful I took the time to create that website. In my research for the site I was able to secure a really good supplemental package for my wife and I. I'm happy to say that my stay in the hospital will be fully covered.”



Stephen’s story, and the story of his website are indeed wholly unique. Having received a computer from his grandson for his birthday last year, Stephen went straight to work building websites for his friends and family. One day, as he set off to research supplemental Medicare insurance, he was immediately struck with the fact that most websites ask for personal information such as home address and even credit card numbers.



“I thought to myself, ‘I'm not comfortable giving my personal information to strangers!’ My father always told me if you want something done right you have to do it yourself. It was that day that I decided to create a website that would only require a zip code to give side-by-side quotes of the best Medicare supplemental insurance in a given area.”



Steven’s website has absolutely exploded during the few months it is already been online. What was originally meant to simply help his friends and family has already helped thousands of senior citizens secure the best Medicare supplemental insurance for their specific needs.



About MSIC

Medicaresupplementalinsurancecomparison.net (MSIC) was created by Stephen Pewter with the intent to assist other senior citizens with acquiring non-invasive Medicare supplemental insurance quotes. It became a smash hit literally overnight, partially because a senior created it, and partially because it’s a safe and anonymous way to get Medicare Supplemental Insurance quotes.