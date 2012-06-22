MedicareSupplementPlans.com Connects Consumers With the Best Medicare Supplement Insurance Plan Offers

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- With the ever-increasing costs of medical care, even Medicare coverage can leave too many unpaid medical bills for the typical consumer to afford. Although Medicare was once considered an effective way to meet the medical care costs of older Americans and people with disabilities, today it simply isn’t enough, which leaves consumers seeking Medicare supplement insurance plans to cover additional costs.



MedicareSupplementPlans.com recently launched its redesigned website to provide greater support, in-depth information and quotes for the best Medicare supplement insurance plans available. Also known as Medigap, Medicare supplement insurance plans are private health insurance plans designed to pay some of the health care costs not covered by Medicare, such as co-payments, co-insurance and deductibles.



Visitors to MedicareSupplementPlans.com can simply fill out the form available on the site’s landing page to find and compare the best Medicare supplement insurance plans and rates from all of the top insurance companies. After filling out the form and clicking Get Quote, a licensed Medicare supplement insurance agent follows-up with a no pressure, free insurance quote with detailed information about plan options and benefits to meet individualized needs.



“The advantage of choosing a supplemental Medicare insurance plan over Medicare Select or Medicare Advantage is that with a Medigap plan you have absolutely no network restrictions; in other words you can go anywhere for your health care as long as the provider accepts Medicare,” explained a MedicareSupplementPlans.com spokesperson.



The site connects consumers with highly trained licensed agents. The agents help consumers cut through the jargon so they can select the plan that is most appropriate for them at the best possible price.



The site offers a whole host of reference material with brochures, rates and applications for the top suppliers available to download.



To assist consumers in choosing the correct plan the site offers a detailed but simple to follow Medicare supplement insurance plan benefit comparison chart. The chart details the benefits of different Medigap policies so consumers can quickly identify which plan is appropriate for their circumstances. Editorialized content accompanies the chart guiding consumers through the technicalities of the policies.



